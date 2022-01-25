WASHINGTON — Eleven Republican senators, including Texans John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, pressed the Biden administration Tuesday to explain why the man who took hostages at a Colleyville synagogue wasn’t on any U.S. watchlist, even though Britain’s counterterrorism service had investigated him in 2020.
“In light of the numerous red flags in Akram’s record, we are extremely concerned about the adequacy of our visa adjudication and admission screening protocols,” the senators wrote to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. “As Akram’s own brother told reporters: How had he gotten into America? … Why was he granted a visa? How did he land at J.F.K. airport and not get stopped for one second?’”
MI5 dropped its probe of Malik Faisal Akram within months, adding him to a list of about 40,000 former “subjects of interest” that is not generally shared with U.S. authorities.
With no red flag on file on either side of the Atlantic, and no need for a visa because that’s not required when British and American citizens visit each other’s countries, he flew unimpeded to New York in late December.
Two weeks later, he was holding the rabbi and three members of Congregation Beth Israel at gunpoint, demanding the release of Aaifa Siddiqui, a Pakistani woman linked to al-Qaeda who is serving 86 years in prison for trying to shoot and kill U.S. interrogators in Afghanistan.
Akram released one hostage. The other three escaped 11 hours into the standoff when Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker threw a chair. Moments later, FBI agents already preparing to storm the synagogue shot and killed Akram.
Lawmakers need to understand “how this individual slipped through the cracks and threatened the lives of poor, innocent Texans… so we can learn how to fill the gaps or perhaps stop some of these from occurring,” Cornyn said during a visit to the University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth. “We are a big, open country and there are unfortunately unenforced laws that could protect the American people against things like this happening. The fact that this particular hostage-taker wasn’t on the no-fly list even though he was known to law enforcement is a concern.”
All 11 Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee signed the letter to Blinken and Mayorkas, and another to FBI director Christopher Wray. Both Texans are on the panel. Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley is the senior Republican.
“The hallmark of success in preventing international terrorism attacks within the United States after 9/11 is our ability to prevent terrorism threats from entering the United States. How did this system break down in this case?” they asked Wray.
The day after the attack, President Joe Biden told reporters that Akram had apparently bought the handgun he used “on the street,” perhaps through someone he met at one of the homeless shelters where he’d been staying.
The senators pressed the FBI director to explain if Biden was correct, and for more details on how Akram got the gun — one of the biggest mysteries about the attack.
Depending on how the gun was purchased, the seller might have been legally obliged to run Akram’s name through the background check system. But it’s unclear if that would have stopped the sale.
“Would a background check have revealed his criminal record, mental health issues or whether the United Kingdom classified him as a national security threat?” the senators asked the FBI director.
Among their other questions:
Does the FBI consider Akram to be an international terrorist, particularly a jihadist or Islamic fundamentalist terrorist?
What kinds of communications, if any, did the FBI have with the U.K. with respect to Akram prior to the attack?
When did the FBI become aware of Akram’s intent to travel to the U.S.?
Did the FBI have him under surveillance?
According to his brother, Akram was arrested at age 19 and spent months in prison for wielding a baseball bat during a feud with some of his cousins. The senators also cited the reports of the brother calling Akram “a deeply troubled man,” and saying that as “everybody in the town knows, he has mental health issues.”
Mental health issues and a history of violence could have made him inadmissible to the U.S., the senators asserted. But it’s not clear the U.K. government was obliged to share that information.
In the letter to State and Homeland Security, Cornyn, Cruz and the others demanded access to Akram’s “A-file” — A as in alien — where the government records a foreign visitor’s movements. They also asked for clarification whether he was, in fact, admitted under the Visa Waiver Program, which lets Americans visit dozens of countries, including most of Europe, without prior permission, and offers a reciprocal right to citizens of those countries.
The senators cite a Congressional Research Service report from October noting concerns “about the possibility that terrorists will enter the United States” under the visa waiver program because, unlike visa applicants, those traveling under a waiver don’t have to provide fingerprints and photos, or speak in person with a U.S. consular official.
Countries that waive visas for each other promise to share information about people who may pose a threat.
The senators sought clarity as to whether MI5′s “subject of interest” label should have triggered such a flag under existing protocols, and whether that would have upended Akram’s travel plans.