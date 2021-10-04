HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — The most prominent visible sign Monday of the major offshore oil spill that threatened some of Southern California’s most popular beaches was a single strip of yellow caution tape blocking the water.
At Bolsa Chica State Beach in Orange County, surfers toweled off in the parking lot as glassy waves broke on the sand, although officially the shoreline was closed. In Huntington Beach near the pier, bikers rolled along the oceanside, passing joggers and walkers.
Not far offshore, however, was a 13-square-mile slick that was first spotted Saturday after a pipeline failure caused at least 126,000 gallons of oil to spill into the Pacific Ocean. It was California’s largest offshore leak since 2015, when Refugio State Beach near Santa Barbara was fouled by oil after a similar pipeline break.
Dead fish and birds washed ashore in some places over the weekend as cleanup crews raced to try to contain the spill, which resulted from a failure in a 17.5-mile pipeline 3 miles off Newport Beach, officials said. The spill prompted fresh calls for a permanent end to offshore oil production in California, once a major oil-producing state.
The pipeline transported oil from offshore platforms owned by Amplify Energy, a Houston company that was already in a financially precarious condition.
More than 40 years old, the pipeline connects to a pumping station in Long Beach. Such pipelines are usually designed for a 25-year life, so investigators will probably examine how Amplify maintained and repaired its pipes. Earthquakes and other seismic activity, common in California, can damage pipes, as can ship anchors.
Despite rising oil and gas prices, the company lost $35 million in the second quarter on revenues of $80.4 million. It has attempted to improve its performance in part by investing in its offshore operations in California, which are now suspended because of the leak.
Martyn Willsher, Amplify’s CEO, said Monday that the company believed it had found the location of the leak after inspecting 8,000 feet of pipe.
“There is no active leak that we’re aware of,” Willsher said at a news conference. “We are deeply concerned about what we’re seeing environmentally. Whatever needs to be done, we will take care of it.”
In response to a question, Willsher suggested that an anchor might have hit the pipeline. He said workers from his company first saw the oil sheen Saturday morning and began work to contain the leak.
But some energy experts said the company ought to have learned of the leak before oil was visible because gauges that monitor the pressure in the pipeline should have alerted officials.
Capt. Rebecca Ore, of the U.S. Coast Guard, said that oil had been found from Huntington Beach to Laguna Beach and that the agency was helping to contain the spill with skimmers. The agency was conducting flights and reviewing models to determine the direction of the oil, which was heading south.
Mayor Brad Avery of Newport Beach said “very little oil” was coming ashore Monday. “I think the worst of it — and I’m saying this guardedly — might be over.”
Amplify announced in August that it was running new pipe designed to improve production and protect against leaks. An increase in production by its California subsidiary, Beta Offshore, was scheduled to begin in September.
Ed Hirs, a University of Houston finance professor who is an expert on oil transportation, said he did not think that piping operation had anything to do with the leak. He said it appeared that the leak was in a separate transport pipeline that runs along the sea floor.
“What bothers me is the leak went undetected for so long,” Hirs said. “The company should have detected the loss in pressure in a hurry,” he added. “They got to know they can’t be that lackadaisical.”
Since a large oil spill in 1969 in Santa Barbara, there has been little if any exploration off California’s shore. The state has refused to agree to any drilling in its waters since that spill. And Congress enacted a moratorium on oil and natural gas leasing in California’s federal waters in 1982. That moratorium expired in 2008, but no offshore federal lease sales have occurred since.
There have been calls to make the moratorium permanent, and President Joe Biden in January signed an executive order suspending new oil and gas leasing on federal offshore fields.