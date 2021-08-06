CANTON, Ohio — The Cowboys and Pittsburgh got the preseason off to a soaring start, an opener brimming with stunning twists and dramatic turns.
Come on. Did anyone expect that to happen?
Hall of Fame moments never take place in the Hall of Fame Game. This is the NFL’s soft opening, a chance for two teams to knock the rust off a long offseason before turning the weekend over to the legends of the sport. The participants aren’t here to steal the attention.
No worries on that front. The Cowboys’ loss to the Steelers on Thursday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium was as dull as the 16-3 final indicates.
“We didn’t win the game, but I thought our guys did a lot of good things tonight,” head coach Mike McCarthy said. “I feel good about the foundation we’re building.”
Some context.
McCarthy said earlier this week he gets excited for the first and fourth preseason games because they are huge for the younger players. The focus is to develop the roster and put some order to the depth chart behind the starters.
Any doubt about that was put to rest before the team even boarded the charter to Ohio. The club decided to leave 16 players behind to work in Southern California rather than have them make the cross-country trip. Five of those players will start the season opener and the sixth will again be their field goal kicker, which is good based on what Hunter Niswander did on this night.
McCarthy also said in that news conference that the defense is definitely ahead of the offense. That was evident in this game, although he felt good about how his team moved the ball, especially in the first half.
So, is McCarthy saying that the positive bursts the offense showed without key players offset the fact it scored only three points in a loss?
“I don’t view it that way,” said McCarthy, who presided over his first preseason game as the Cowboys head coach after having last year’s preseason schedule wiped out because of COVID. “We want to win, absolutely. But this is about play style.
“The team needs to play a certain way. When your play style is right, the wins come.
“We need to play better complementary football. That is a focus of ours this year, and I thought we took a step forward in that.”
Quarterback Dak Prescott, receiver Amari Cooper, tight end Blake Jarwin and Pro Bowl linemen Tyron Smith and Zack Martin remained in Southern California. Ezekiel Elliott, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup made the trip but spent the evening on the sideline.
This evening was about developing a greater comfort level with Garrett Gilbert as the backup quarterback. He made some mistakes — holding onto the ball too long on a couple of occasions and losing a strip fumble from behind that the Cowboys recovered — but was solid.
Solid enough to quiet the outside cries that the Cowboys must go out and upgrade the position? No. But this coaching staff is confident in him.
“The performance was decent,” said Gilbert, who did stake the Cowboys to a 3-0 halftime lead by completing nine of 13 passes for 104 yards. “We did some good things. We moved the ball nicely but stalled out in the red zone.
“Personally, I was a little sloppy with a couple of things, but it was good to knock the rust off.
“I’ve been playing for a while now. Preseason football is going out and operating the offense. The game plans aren’t quite in depth, as an offense. It’s about going out and operating what we installed through training camp.’’
McCarthy’s assessment?
“I mean preseason football, you’re looking for drives to be established,’’ he said. “Any time you can get into a double-digit drive, I think his second one was a double-digit drive …
“We were able to move the ball. We stalled down there in the red zone. But I thought Gilbert did a really good job. I’m sure there was a decision or two that we’ll look at that he may want back, but I thought he was very productive in his work.’’
While Smith and Martin didn’t play in the offensive line, La’el Collins did. The team’s starting right tackle missed all of last season after having hip/labral surgery.
“It felt great,’’ Collins said of the snaps he got on the team’s opening series. “It’s been over a year ‚and it’s been a long process to get here. It felt good to be out there on the field with my team today.’’
Immediately after this game, the Cowboys got on a charter to return to California. They were scheduled to arrive in Oxnard around 4 a.m. The team practices with the LA Rams on Saturday afternoon, a three-day window McCarthy believes will reveal a lot about this team.
“Definitely there is going to be a lot to correct,’’ McCarthy said. “Tonight and Saturday against Rams, back-to-back.
“I think this time come Monday, we’re going to feel pretty good about where we are.’’