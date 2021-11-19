On the unforgettable night of April 9, 2019, after what would be his final game in American Airlines Center and after the glowing tributes from five of his basketball heroes, Dirk Nowitzki took the public address microphone and turned to Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.
“Mark, can’t wait to see what you’ve got for my jersey retirement. I mean, this is a high bar you set.”
Indeed, it was. And now, finally, on Jan. 5, franchise icon Nowitzki and Mavericks fans will find out exactly what Cuban has in store for Nowitzki’s jersey retirement.
The Mavericks on Friday announced that the retirement of Nowitzki’s No. 41, will in fact occur during Mavericks season No. 41, specifically during a ceremony following the Dallas-Golden State game.
The news release purposely did not provide many details about the ceremony itself, so as not to spoil the element of surprise, but we now know that NBA commissioner Adam Silver, Cuban and Mavericks coach Jason Kidd are scheduled to take part in the ceremony.
Along with of course the guest of honor, Nowitzki, the greatest Maverick, the No. 6 scorer in NBA history and one of Dallas-Fort Worth’s most beloved athletes.
Nowitzki, the only player in NBA history to play 21 seasons with one franchise, will join Rolando Blackman (No. 22), Brad Davis (No. 15) and Derek Harper (No. 12) as the only Mavericks to have their jerseys retired.
“Dirk is everything to the Mavs. First, 41.21.1. and now lifting his jersey to the rafters,” Cuban said in the news release, alluding to the Mavericks’ 2019-20 slogan that represented Nowitzki’s jersey number, tenure and the number of franchises for which he played.
“It is a special day for the Mavs and Mavs fans around the world.”
There was no mention in the release of “the biggest, most badass statue ever” that Cuban promised on the night of April 9, 2019, during the Nowitzki career-celebration ceremony that featured tributes from Scottie Pippen, Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, Shawn Kemp and Detlef Schrempf.
Perhaps the statue will be unveiled on Jan. 5, which will mark two years, eight months and 27 days since Nowitzki’s retirement announcement. Or maybe it will be unveiled at a later date, as part of a gradual rollout of Nowitzki fetes, to go along with the Oct. 30, 2019, naming of Nowitzki Way in front of American Airlines Center.
When word spread Thursday that Nowitzki’s retirement ceremony would be on Jan. 5, many fans took to social media to express unhappiness that the Golden State game already was a sellout, and that the only available tickets were on the secondary market, at still-soaring prices.
As it turns out, the Mavericks held back about 1,000 seats for that game, to be sold to Club Maverick Members as part of a five-game 41 Forever ticket package through Mavs.com, starting at $145.
Fans fortunate enough to attend the Jan. 5 game will receive Nowitzki memorabilia, including a special edition NFT, commemorative tickets, rally towels and fan clappers.
In the arena that night, Dirk Nowitzki Mitchell & Ness gear will be displayed and available for purchase at a pop-up store inside the Mavs Hangar North fan shop.
Early arriving fans that night will be able to tour in the arena concourse a museum-like display of Nowitzki’s personal memorabilia collection, including his 2011 NBA title ring and All-Star Game rings, jerseys, shoes and other items.