CIUDAD JUÁREZ, MEXICO — The number of Mexican citizens here trying to obtain their vaccination certificates before the reopening of the land border on Monday has been overwhelming.
On Thursday and Friday alone, dozens of people waited for hours at the local office of the Mexican Wellness and Governance Department, the agency responsible for issuing the documents. Some had to return more than twice.
This was the case for Alejandrina, who arrived at 10:45 a.m. Friday. She asked to be identified only by her first name fearing reprisals from local authorities.
Fifteen minutes after she arrived, the number of people waiting in line doubled in size. It was the third time Alejandrina, 55, tried to get the critical paper needed to freely cross into the U.S. as most border restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic are lifted.
For 20 months, travel across the U.S.-Mexico line has been mostly limited to trade-related business and Americans with “essential” reasons such as school and medicine. A COVID-19 measure largely barred all Mexican nationals from crossing to see family and friends, attend social gatherings, going to medical appointments or shopping.
As of Monday, all it takes is proof of vaccination.
But Alejandrina knows getting that proof in Mexico is far from easy.
“Without this document, they won’t be let you cross the bridge,” said the Chihuahua City-born Juarez resident, who started the process of filing for her vaccination certificate in the last week of October.
Only then she learned that despite getting her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine in May, the government system showed she only had the first dose, which she received in April.
These are the type of obstacles many Mexican border residents faced in the days leading up to the reopening on the land border crossings to non-essential travelers.
Alejandrina’s visited the government office Thursday, when she was in the line from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. That day, the offices closed early and she couldn’t do more.
On Friday she was told that to get her long delayed paperwork, she needed to file more paperwork for a “clarification” of her application, not a “complaint.” Only then she was allowed to enter the government building to sit in the hallway where one of the two workers trained to solve her problem could help her.
It was another three-hour wait.
An estimated 78.2 million people who usually walked by car or bus stopped crossing the border from Mexico to the U.S. in 2020 — a 42.3% decline in land traffic between both countries compared to 2019, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation
In Texas, about 39.1 million people stopped crossing the border via the 13 border bridges, according.
In El Paso, the border port of entry with the most traffic in Texas, 14.7 million people stopped crossing. It was the hardest hit border crossing, with traffic down 55.4% compared to the previous year.
A high-volume of traffic and long lines are expected for the first days.
Alejandrina is determined to complete her paperwork as soon as possible, but she doesn’t plan to cross the international bridge until about three weeks after its reopening.
Before the pandemic, Alejandrina often crossed to El Paso to take care of her parents, who live there with permanent residency cards and are in their 80s. Alejandrina, a grandmother, said she is also looking forward to visiting her daughter and two grandchildren, one age 2 and the other an 11-month-old.
Last December, she tried to help her daughter during her pregnancy by crossing the border with a doctor’s letter explaining their need for a caregiver. Alejandrina said that when she approached a border agent to ask about a potential permit, she was taken out of her car, her passport was taken away, and she was held inside the port of entry for an hour.
“I was treated like a criminal,” she said.
Eventually, she was handed back her belongings and forced to make a U-turn and return to Mexico. “I felt powerless,” said Alejandrina.
But her battles with bureaucracy continued. On Friday, after her three-hour wait, Alejandrina still came up empty.
Instead of the proof of vaccination she was after, she was handed a flyer with instructions to start her registration process online to eventually receive her document.
“Nothing was solved,” she said.
