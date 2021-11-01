GLASGOW, Scotland — World leaders opened a pivotal climate summit in Scotland on Monday with apocalyptic warnings about the scarce time left to avert catastrophic global warming, yet offered few new commitments to more aggressively cut greenhouse gas emissions.
The gathering, called in the hope that the world could at last agree on meaningful steps to put a rapidly warming planet back on course, is scheduled to last nearly two weeks, but it took only hours for the first bumps to appear.
Long-running fault lines in the global debate over who should be the most responsible for cutting emissions emerged in the opening speeches of the assembled heads of state. So did barbs aimed at two major greenhouse gas emitters, China and Russia, whose leaders did not attend. And so did the tensions between the globe’s rich and poor, as less-developed countries demanded more aid and swifter action from wealthier ones.
For his part, President Joe Biden apologized Monday for former President Donald Trump’s hostility toward the global warming fight, saying it had “put us sort of behind the eight ball.”
Addressing leaders of the more than 120 countries represented at the summit Monday, the United Nations secretary-general, António Guterres, said the effects of a warming planet were being felt “from the ocean depths to the mountaintops.”
“Enough of burning and drilling and mining our way deeper,” Guterres said. “We are digging our own graves.”
Oceans are hotter than ever, parts of the Amazon rainforest emit more carbon than they absorb, and over the past decade about 4 billion people were affected by events related to the changing climate. In the past year alone, deadly floods hit Germany and China, heat waves killed nearly 200 people in the Pacific Northwest and so-called zombie wildfires raged in the Arctic.
But for all the dire warnings Monday, there was little in the way of specific proposals about how to reduce emissions in the immediate future.
Biden urged countries to cooperate in the fight, emphasizing the potential creation of millions of jobs worldwide related to lower-emission technologies.
“We’re still falling short,” Biden said. “There is no more time to hang back or sit on the fence or argue amongst ourselves. This is a challenge of our collective lifetime.”