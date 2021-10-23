When the Stars needed someone to make a play on Friday night, Miro Heiskanen was there.
Heiskanen had a hand in all three goals during a 3-2 overtime win over the Los Angeles Kings, giving him two goals and four assists in five games this season. He picked up the primary assist on Tyler Seguin’s first-period power-play goal. He scored the game-tying power-play goal in the third period. And he sprung Denis Gurianov for the overtime winner.
“Miro was outstanding,” Stars coach Rick Bowness said. “He’s just dominant out there. Miro had a great training camp, and it’s carrying into the regular season. It really has. He’s just dominant out there, played 29 minutes and it’s effortless. He’s been amazing, so good for him. We need him like that.”
After the game, when Seguin arrived at the postgame podium to speak with reporters, he looked down at the stat sheet in front of him.
“Oh, Miro,” Seguin said. “Classic Miro. Standard. … 29:07, one goal, two assists. Just Miro. Standard. Two hits. He’s hitting guys, too. What else you want from him?”
Heiskanen now leads the Stars with six points, and is tied for second in the NHL among defensemen. The only player ahead of Heiskanen is the Kings’ Drew Doughty, who has seven points in four games. The fourth-year Finn is also second in the NHL in average ice time per game. His 27:14 is 23 seconds behind Edmonton’s Darnell Nurse.
Heiskanen is in the first year of an eight-year contract extension that carries an average annual value of $8.45 million. It’s a salary that brings with it expectations on both ends of the ice. Heiskanen was already so sound defensively with both his positioning and his stickwork.
But his offense lagged behind. After 26 points in 27 games in the 2020 postseason, he had only 27 points in 55 games last season.
This season is about taking the next step for Heiskanen.
“He’s taking the next step,” Bowness said. “And not just [his offense], it’s his dominance on the ice. You’re seeing goals and you’re seeing points, and that’s great. But, man, you watch him defend. If he’s up, he breaks up plays coming back. He’s just been dominant.”
Heiskanen is doing this in the absence of John Klingberg, who missed his fourth straight game due to a lower-body injury. Without the Stars’ primary puck-moving, offensive defenseman and top power-play quarterback, Heiskanen has stepped up.