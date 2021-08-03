TOKYO — Simone Biles’ Tokyo Olympics ended Tuesday where many expected her to be all along: on the podium.
The 24-year-old Texan won bronze in the balance beam final on the last day of competition, tying an American gymnastics record for Olympic medals.
With a 14.000 score, Biles joined China’s Guan Chenchen (14.633) and Tang Xijing (14.233) as winners, but placement and medal color mattered little to Biles.
Since arriving in Tokyo about two weeks ago, Biles has shouldered external expectations for another five-medal Olympic haul, battled a case of “the twisties,” pulled out of five competitions because of concerns for her mental health and physical safety, and learned about the unexpected death of her aunt.
But Biles was determined to compete again in Tokyo for her own satisfaction, and after she nailed her beam routine with hardly a wobble, Biles and her coach Cecile Landi offered insight on how Biles handled the most challenging week of her glittering career.
“Someone asked me would I have said something [about mental health] when I competed?” said Landi, a 1996 Olympian for France. “I don’t think I would have had the guts to say anything. I would have just avoided it and probably hurt myself. So I think she opened the door to so, so many athletes — not only gymnasts — to say, ‘You know what? I’m not OK. I’m not OK and I need help and I need a break.’
“For that, it’s better than any medal she could’ve won.”
Biles bout of “the twisties” started July 26, the day after she qualified to all five individual event finals during the preliminary competition. When she’d attempt her skills, many she’s been competing in successfully for years, Biles would lose control.
Her mind and body weren’t in sync for twisting elements.
A day later, Biles balked on her vault during the team final and walked off the podium to Landi almost in tears. She felt like she couldn’t breathe and knew the uneven bars, her most bothersome event, loomed next.
“I can’t do it,” Biles told Landi.
“I could see that it was beyond that ‘I can’t do it. I’m scared,’” Landi said. “It was, ‘I really cannot.’
“I saw in her eyes that [it] was beyond anything I had seen before.”
So started a week where medical professionals evaluated Biles daily. She spoke with a sports psychologist twice. Doctors associated with the International Gymnastics Federation stepped in, too.
Biles chose to return to Ariake Gymnastics Centre for each competition to cheer on her U.S. teammates — including Suni Lee who claimed the all-around title Biles had won in Rio — but behind the scenes, Landi said she and Biles “had a lot of tears.”
“She wanted to be out there,” Landi said. “She wanted to show her face and wanted to show everybody, like, ‘I’m OK. I’m working on it.’”
Since her mental blocks surfaced, Biles had viewed the beam final as her best chance to return.
None of the skills besides her dismount — a full- or double-twisting double back — require twisting.
She changed her dismount Tuesday to a double pike, a simpler skill — at least by her standards — that she hadn’t performed since she was 12. Biles needed some practice to not overpower the landing because it required less power and rotation than her usual dismount, but she felt steady the entire time.
“The reason I could do beam is because there was no twisting,” Biles said, “so thank God for that.”
Biles’ return came in what was supposed to be a fan-free venue because of the Japanese government’s restrictions during the pandemic.
But when the arena’s announcer introduced Biles before the event, she received a rousing, standing ovation from spectators who nearly filled the three sections of the stands closest to the beam.
A couple hundred people who held Olympic credentials but were not working — including International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach — managed to access the facility to watch Biles.
She didn’t disappoint.
The double pike’s lower difficulty rating dropped Biles highest potential score by about 0.4 points, but Biles’ form, technique and precision — qualities that have led many to consider Biles the greatest gymnast of all-time — ensured the dip in bonus points didn’t keep her from medal contention.
When Biles finished, she beamed while saluting the judges. Landi, who started her elite coaching career at World Olympic Gymnastics Academy in Plano and trained 2016 Olympian Madison Kocian, threw her hands in the air.
U.S. teammate Sunisa Lee jumped and applauded, appearing more focused on giving Biles a massive hug than preparing to mount the beam next.
Biles waved to the crowd — which included someone who held up cardboard cutouts of her two French bulldogs — multiple times as she waited for the last five gymnasts to compete and confirm her podium placement.
Biles also earned bronze on balance beam in Rio, the only one of her 2016 Olympic medals that was not gold.
She had said she’s most proud of that medal, but she told Landi after Tuesday’s meet her repeat bronze “feels much better.”
“It’s not easy giving up a dream of five years and not getting to do it,” Biles said. “It was really, really hard. I’ve never been in the stands, so I just wasn’t used to it, so to have one more opportunity to compete meant the world.”