AUSTIN — The Texas House on Tuesday passed a bill that would allow election judges to carry handguns at most polling locations on Election Day and during early voting.
House Bill 530, by Rep. Jared Patterson, R-Frisco, aims to codify an attorney general’s opinion from three years ago that said election judges have the same power as district judges to enforce order and keep the peace and therefore are exempt from prohibitions against carrying guns at polling locations. That reasoning stemmed from a 1913 Texas Court of Criminal Appeals case, and the attorney general opinion was non-binding.
Patterson said that the bill was brought to him by a constituent in The Colony who is an election judge. The lawmaker said his goal is to create a law that affirms the attorney general opinion.
The bill passed on a vote of 94-51 and now moves to the Senate.
Some Democrats denounced the proposal as dangerous and said it was confusing and conflicts with existing laws. They also said the bill might have wider consequences if another House-passed bill, one to let people without a license carry handguns nearly anywhere, passes.
“There are reasons that guns are prohibited in polling places,” said Rep. Vikki Goodwin, D-Austin. “Given that licensed peace officers are already able to ensure public safety at voting sites, I believe your bill is dangerous and empowers someone who is not trained or licensed to act in the capacity of law enforcement officer, and I can’t support it.”
But not all Democrats opposed the bill. Rep. Alex Dominguez, D-Brownsville, was a co-author of the legislation.
Patterson’s bill would allow an election judge with a gun license to have a handgun at an election site. The election judge could have a gun at the site only while executing their duties.
Grace Chimene, president of the League of Women Voters of Texas, said her group was concerned about the bill’s effects on both election workers and voters.
“Our feeling is that election judges shouldn’t be armed. They operate the entire polling site and have a big job on their hands and shouldn’t be worried about carrying a weapon,” she said. “We also believe that knowing that there are guns at the polling place could disenfranchise voters who would not feel comfortable coming to a polling site where election judges have guns.”
Election judges would not be allowed to carry handguns at some polling locations, such as areas of universities or colleges that those institutions have designated as gun-free zones. A judge carrying a gun in those locations would be in violation of state law.
The same would apply to businesses or churches that do not allow guns on their premises, as well as private properties where the owner has prohibited guns. A judge carrying a gun in those locations would be in violation of state law.
Election judges, however, would be allowed to carry handguns into polling sites at K-12 schools, Patterson said. State agencies and political subdivisions can’t prohibit the carrying of handguns on properties they own or lease.
The bill could create confusion. Patterson said polling locations at city-owned facilities have their own decisions about whether to allow guns. So a library in one city could allow election judges to have guns on the premises, while a library in another could forbid that.
But a secretary of state’s advisory outlining the parameters of the attorney general’s opinion on which the bill is based said election judges generally are permitted to carry handguns at polling places that are in public buildings.
The advisory recommended ways for election judges to stay within the strict parameters of the law. For example, election judges carrying a gun in a public school polling location should do so only if the weapon is concealed. Otherwise, they could risk violating Texas law against use, exhibition or threatened use of a firearm within a school building, which could be a third-degree felony or a Class A misdemeanor.
The secretary of state also dedicated a section of the advisory to voter intimidation and urged election judges who carry a gun in a polling location to do so “responsibly.”
“They should NOT be displaying or discussing the weapon in a way that would be intimidating to voters, poll watchers, state inspectors, candidates, or other election workers,” the advisory reads.