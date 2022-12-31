Passenger at Love Field

Vicky Bo lies on a bench after her flight to San Jose, California, was canceled at the Dallas Love Field on Monday. Her next flight was scheduled for Thursday, and she was set to spend several days in a local hotel provided by Southwest, Bo said.

 Lola Gomez/The Dallas Morning News

DALLAS — In the wake of Southwest Airlines scrapping thousands of flights over the holidays, inconvenienced travelers across the country are looking to get their money back for expenses they’ve incurred, including flights on other airlines, clothing, hotels and meals.

According to federal law, airline passengers are entitled to a refund if a flight is canceled for any reason. But navigating the reimbursement process can get complicated when it comes to determining what other expenses qualify for a refund, according to travelers who have had their vacations upended.

