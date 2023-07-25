UPS

UPS employees practice picketing along Monroe Drive in Dallas on July 12. UPS employees were preparing to go on strike and began staging practice pickets across Texas for a union contract. But the union and UPS announced a deal on Tuesday.

 Shafkat Anowar/The Dallas Morning News

After months of negotiations and threats of a strike that would shake the U.S. economy, the United Parcel Service and the union representing 340,000 UPS workers reached a tentative agreement Tuesday. The deal comes a week ahead of when the contract was set to expire and as union workers were ready to walk out.

The tentative deal averts what was being forecast to be one of the most expensive labor stoppages in at least a century, with the potential to cause billions of dollars of economic damage.

