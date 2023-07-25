UPS employees practice picketing along Monroe Drive in Dallas on July 12. UPS employees were preparing to go on strike and began staging practice pickets across Texas for a union contract. But the union and UPS announced a deal on Tuesday.
After months of negotiations and threats of a strike that would shake the U.S. economy, the United Parcel Service and the union representing 340,000 UPS workers reached a tentative agreement Tuesday. The deal comes a week ahead of when the contract was set to expire and as union workers were ready to walk out.
The tentative deal averts what was being forecast to be one of the most expensive labor stoppages in at least a century, with the potential to cause billions of dollars of economic damage.
The five-year agreement raises wages for all workers, creates more full-time jobs and includes workplace improvements like installing air conditioning in trucks, according to the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. The delivery company put $30 billion in new money on the table as a result of the negotiations, said Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien.
“We’ve changed the game, battling it out day and night to make sure our members won an agreement that pays strong wages, rewards their labor, and doesn’t require a single concession,” O’Brien said in a statement. “This contract sets a new standard in the labor movement and raises the bar for all workers.”
Carol Tomé, UPS chief executive officer, called the contract a “win-win-win agreement,” for workers, the company and its customers.
“This agreement continues to reward UPS’s full- and part-time employees with industry-leading pay and benefits while retaining the flexibility we need to stay competitive, serve our customers and keep our business strong,” Tomé said in a statement.
For workers, it has been a long time coming. Charlotte Suter, a local part-time clerk at UPS, was getting ready for bed late Tuesday morning after her 2-9 a.m. shift when she got a text from a co-worker that there was an agreement. She let out two big gasps.
“I’m so excited,” Suter said. “I’m so glad. I didn’t want to strike.”
Pay for part-time workers, or almost half of the company’s workforce, nearly led the union to walkout. Teamsters sought a starting pay for part-time workers north of $20 an hour. As outlined in the new contract, existing part-timers will be raised up to at least $21 an hour immediately.
Part-time employees who were hired as of August 2022 were starting at $15.50 an hour, according to the previous contract. Existing part-time workers will now receive a 48% average total wage increase over the next five years.
For full-time workers, new wage increases will maintain UPS employees as the highest-paid delivery drivers across the U.S., with average top rates at $49 an hour.
The company handles a quarter of the nation’s parcel shipments, including deliveries for online retailers such as Amazon, prescription drugs for doctors and hospitals, and inventory for millions of companies. UPS delivers nearly 25 million packages a day. Last year, UPS trailed the U.S. Postal Service in carrier parcel volume, delivering 5.2 billion packages across the U.S.
Amazon Logistics delivered 4.8 billion parcels, while FedEx delivered 4.1 billion, according to a 2023 Pitney Bowes report.
The deal avoids a crisis in shipping as retailers are in the middle of the back-to-school shopping season, the second-largest sales period behind the winter holidays. The agreement comes as an enormous relief to merchants, said the Retail Industry Leaders Association, a trade group representing more than 200 retailers, manufacturers and service suppliers, as they have spent weeks navigating the possibility of a strike and its toll on supply chains.
“We’re grateful that this challenge, which would have had a price tag in the billions of dollars and a long runway for recovery, was avoided,” the group said in a statement.
UPS has pledged to create 7,500 full-time union jobs and to fill 22,500 open positions, for which part-time workers will be eligible. The new contract also says that union workers will no longer be required to log overtime on scheduled days off and will get Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a full holiday for the first time.
Union members will vote on the contract Aug. 3-22.