Southwest Airlines

A Southwest Airlines jet passes by luggage stored in carts on the Dallas Love Field tarmac Friday. After a week of canceled flights and delays at Love Field, the airline is trying to get luggage back to its owners.

 Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News

DALLAS — Conditions continued to return to normalcy at Dallas Love Field on Saturday, as travelers counted their blessings after the disastrous Southwest Airlines meltdown that left tens of thousands stranded across the country during the holidays.

On New Year's Eve, the airport showed no signs of the crisis that befell the Dallas-based airline over the past week and led to the cancellation of more than 15,000 flights. Lines to ticketing stands and security were almost nonexistent, and the mood among many travelers was no different than the usual holiday-travel jitters.

