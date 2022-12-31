A Southwest Airlines jet passes by luggage stored in carts on the Dallas Love Field tarmac Friday. After a week of canceled flights and delays at Love Field, the airline is trying to get luggage back to its owners.
DALLAS — Conditions continued to return to normalcy at Dallas Love Field on Saturday, as travelers counted their blessings after the disastrous Southwest Airlines meltdown that left tens of thousands stranded across the country during the holidays.
On New Year's Eve, the airport showed no signs of the crisis that befell the Dallas-based airline over the past week and led to the cancellation of more than 15,000 flights. Lines to ticketing stands and security were almost nonexistent, and the mood among many travelers was no different than the usual holiday-travel jitters.
Several passengers said they were fortunate to have done most of their traveling immediately before or immediately after the Southwest crisis, which has been blamed on the airline’s outdated flight-scheduling software.
Among the travelers waiting for their luggage Saturday morning were members of the DeSoto High School Lady Eagles basketball team, who were returning from a tournament in Virginia.
The team’s outgoing flight Wednesday morning was canceled twice, but the team was able to find seats on split flights later that evening thanks to a Southwest employee who was from DeSoto, according to the team’s associate head coach, Kadi Creel.
“We were fortunate we ran into her,” she said.
The team didn’t arrive to Virginia until 9 p.m. Wednesday, missing one of the tournament’s games. But players said they tried to not let the travel headaches affect their mindset.
“I’m just glad we got to play,” guard Makiyah Risby said. “There was a lot of adversity, but we made it.”
While Southwest has declined to say how many people were affected by the meltdown, it is likely that more than 1 million people had a flight canceled. Executives have vowed to reimburse travelers who had to pay unexpectedly for meals, travel and hotels because of the scheduling disaster.
On Saturday afternoon, none of the 46 scheduled Southwest arrivals or departures were canceled, according to Flight Aware.
Another sign of the return to normalcy at Love Field on Saturday: travel mishaps that had nothing to do with Southwest. By 11 a.m., the day had already been gruelingly long for Kevin Huegele, who wearily waited for his baggage after a flight from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Huegele said the Florida airport experienced a system outage that disrupted its security screening process, delaying many flights, including Huegele’s. Anticipating issues due to last week’s meltdown, he — needlessly, in hindsight — arrived to the airport several hours early. His flight was supposed to leave just before 5:45 a.m., but the TSA didn’t start screening passengers until 6:30, he said.
“No one wants to wake up at 2 a.m. for a flight,” said Huegele, whose day was just getting started; loved ones expect him to be awake for the Times Square ball drop Saturday night.
Southwest has said it is too early to tell how much the company will lose in revenue because of the meltdown.