DALLAS — The North Texas housing market started the new year with another huge rise in prices.
Median sales prices for single-family homes sold by real estate agents shot up by 23% in January compared with a year earlier.
A mid-priced house sold for $350,000, according to the latest data from the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University and the North Texas Real Estate Information Systems.
Even with the higher costs, total sales of houses in the area rose by 4% from January 2021 with 7,143 properties changing hands. It was the highest number of home sales by agents ever recorded in the area in January.
January’s strong housing numbers come even as the number of properties available to purchase continue a steep decline.
Only 5,620 single-family homes were listed for sale with agents in the more than two dozen counties included in the North Texas survey. That’s the lowest inventory of houses available for purchase in more than three decades.
The number of houses on the market in January was down more than 28% from a year earlier and represents less than one month’s supply.
Houses that sold through the MLS went for an average of 101% of asking price across the board.
The greatest sales increases from a year ago were for properties priced between $400,000 and $700,000.
The chronic shortage of homes for sale and continued moves to North Texas are likely to keep home costs high, analysts say.
“The housing market remains starved for inventory and that continues to make it a seller’s market,” said Ted Wilson, principal with Dallas-based housing analyst Residential Strategies. “Housing affordability likely will emerge as a growing challenge in 2022.
“The ultra-low 30-year mortgage rate masked the financial impact of rising prices for the purchase of new and existing homes during 2021,” Wilson said. “But with mortgage rates now inching higher along with continued house price increases, monthly payments on new purchases will not be quite as enticing as they have been in the past.”
In 2021, local real estate agents sold a record 117,700 houses. Median home purchase prices for the year were 18% higher than in 2020.
Asking prices for houses in the Dallas-Fort Worth area continued to move higher in January.
The median list price of homes in the area hit a record $400,000 last month — up by more than 14% from a year earlier, according to Realtor.com.