Reports of a national shortage on tampons are prompting women to stock up.
In early June, Time magazine declared a national tampon shortage after a number of groups and individuals reported and posted on social media that they could not find tampons in stores. A search of half a dozen Walmart, Target and CVS stores over the weekend found skimpy shelves, but shoppers could leave with a box of Tampax.
The result is a run on tampons in some areas, and a dearth of donations to nonprofits that provide period products to low-income women. Some people are trying alternatives to tampons, and the situation has reignited a push to stop taxing period products.
“We’re beginning to see tampon turbulence show up in the Instacart App in response to the growing shortage, with purchasing behavior beginning to rival that of the beginning of the pandemic as customers adopt stock-up behavior,” said Laurentia Romaniuk, the trends expert for Instacart.
Instacart, a grocery delivery and pickup service, reported a 13% week-over-week increase for nationwide searches for tampons last week. In Dallas, searches for tampons increased to 57%. But many of those shoppers couldn’t find what they needed.
As of June 19, the incidents of Instacart shoppers finding tampons when customers ordered them dropped to 67%, the lowest rate since the beginning of the pandemic in April 2020.
Nationwide sales for tampons on the platform increased 29%, while in Dallas-Fort Worth sales were up 87% week over week.
CVS spokesperson Matt Blanchette said the drug store working with suppliers to ensure stores have “ample supply of tampons,” and if a local store is out, it’s temporary.
P&G, which makes brands including Tampax and Always, previously said it is “working hard to ramp up production to meet the increased demand for our products.” Additionally, supply chain issues have impacted the shortage as well.
Part of the fallout of the shortage and buying spree is that organizations that provide menstrual products to those in need are seeing a lack of menstrual product donations — locally and nationally.
Donation shipments from suppliers to PERIOD have been delayed because of supply-chain issues, said Damaris Pereda, national programs director for the organization that provides free menstrual products and advocates for more accessible period products. The organization does not have the steady supply of products it’s had in the past, impacting PERIOD’s ability to distribute products to organizations around the globe.
In 2020, the organization distributed over 3 million menstrual products. Last year, PERIOD distributed 1.2 million products, and so far in 2022, the group has distributed approximately 200,000.
“We’re planning to distribute more, but already the rate that we’re able to distribute products has been significantly less because we just don’t have the products available,” Pereda said.
The lack of donations is impacting local organizations, too. Jessica Nordon, founder of Chhaupadi, a Pilot Point-based nonprofit focused on destigmatizing periods, provides free period products around North Texas and in Nepal. Nordon said they have only received one box of period underwear from PERIOD. When she asked for more donations, PERIOD said they were low and could not send more.
Further, while Chhaupadi has period products from community donations over the past two years, the organization hasn’t received many donations over the past few weeks. So, the group is purchasing products and turning to Facebook Marketplace to meet community demand, Nordon said.
Typically, Chhaupadi’s bin donation locations receive up to 15 boxes per month, but this month there have been no donations so far, she said. “That’s pretty sad for us because we do rely on community donations to help those in need,” Nordon said.
The shortage is prompting some people to consider alternatives to tampons. Sara Bou-Hamdan, chapter president for PERIOD. at the University of Texas at Arlington pointed to various options from pads, menstrual cups and reusable products.
Reusable products are more sustainable and can last years, Pereda said. Women often don’t think about reusable products because of stigma about periods, but for anyone with access to clean water and sanitation, reusable products can be an option.
“If you’re able to purchase a reusable product, that really can help reduce [demand] for those who maybe can’t afford or can’t use reusable, to really leave [disposable products] for those who need it,” she said.
Menstrual cups have grown in popularity because of the reduced environmental impact compared with tampons and pads, said Susan Powers, director of the Institute for a Sustainable Environment at Clarkson University, who studied the environmental impact of menstrual products. Menstrual cups made of silicone, latex or other types of reusable materials can last years, eliminating monthly trips to the store for tampons or pads.
“Too many people just want to throw stuff away and it disappears, but it doesn’t really disappear,” Powers said.
Out of concern about access to period products, some lawmakers want to eliminate sales taxes on such items. Texas is one of 27 states that has a sales tax on all menstrual products. Earlier this month, U.S. Reps. Al Green, D-Houston, and Grace Meng, D-N.Y. 6th District, introduced the Stop Taxes Against Menstrual Products bill to prevent states from levying sales taxes on the items.
“Tampons, pads and other menstrual products are not luxury items and it is long past time that we stopped treating them as such,” Meng said.