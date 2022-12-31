Kroger
Buy Now

Turkey sits in a refrigerated display at Kroger on Loop 288 in 2021. Kroger is trying to buy Albertsons, but for mow, the two companies are required by law to continue to operate as competitors.

 DRC file photo

DALLAS — Kroger is trying to buy Albertsons, a recession is looming, food inflation is still with us and H-E-B’s expansion is just getting started.

All of that makes a recipe for an interesting 2023 in the grocery business.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you