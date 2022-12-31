DALLAS — Kroger is trying to buy Albertsons, a recession is looming, food inflation is still with us and H-E-B’s expansion is just getting started.
All of that makes a recipe for an interesting 2023 in the grocery business.
DALLAS — Kroger is trying to buy Albertsons, a recession is looming, food inflation is still with us and H-E-B’s expansion is just getting started.
All of that makes a recipe for an interesting 2023 in the grocery business.
Food retailers in Dallas-Fort Worth may be hesitant to make any huge moves next year until Kroger’s plan to spend $25 billion to buy Albertsons plays out. In this market, it’s not just two brands joining under one corporate umbrella, it’s four: Kroger and Albertsons, which also owns Tom Thumb and Market Street.
DFW is one of the major metros where the two chains have enough overlap to be part of an extensive antitrust review of the largest proposed supermarket acquisition in U.S. history. The tie-up would create a U.S. competitor almost the size of Walmart’s $220 billion-a-year grocery business, though that wouldn’t be likely until well into 2024.
It’s also pretty certain that government approval would require the combined company to sell several local stores.
In the meantime, Kroger and Albertsons are required by law to continue to operate as competitors. It has to be business as usual because if the deal doesn’t go through, both companies need to have plans for the future, especially in a growing market like DFW. Building a new store takes at least two years from the time a site is identified.
Walmart, Kroger and Tom Thumb have already completed several remodels and likely have more in 2023.
At the same time, H-E-B’s splashy entrance in Frisco and Plano is still being absorbed and assessed by competitors.
Two more H-E-B stores will open in 2023 in McKinney and Allen. Its first two stores in Tarrant County, in the Alliance area that borders Denton County and in Mansfield, will be under construction.
It’s also likely that H-E-B, which also owns Dallas-based Central Market, will begin disclosing plans to bring its ethnic brand, Mi Tienda, and its lower-cost grocer, Joe V’s Smart Shop, to the local market.
“When we see a consolidation, big players start to standardize their approach, and that opens up opportunities for nonstandard players,” said Bobby Gibbs, partner at Oliver Wyman in Dallas. “I would expect to see an expansion of ethnic markets, Hispanic and Southeast Asian.”
While the chains battle for market share, consumers facing food inflation will be focused on finding values in prepared foods and private-label products, Gibbs said.
H-E-B is getting a lot of attention for its extensive menu of prepared foods, and most grocery stores have been lifting their take-home-and-heat selections, giving fast-food operators serious competition.
During a recession, people buy more quick-service restaurant meals versus going to more expensive restaurants, but this time, some of that spending will shift to supermarkets, Gibbs said.
“Grocery retailers are so much better at that now than the last time we had an economic downturn,” he said.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.