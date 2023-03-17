In Frisco, men take home nearly $40,000 more than women. The gap grows even bigger for women over 25 with bachelor’s degrees, $66,000 less compared with their male counterparts.

The figure makes Frisco among one of the worst cities in the country for the pay disparity between men and women and one of 10 cities in North Texas where men earn more than women even when base education levels are accounted for, according to a new study from small-business website ChamberofCommerce.org, which evaluated the earnings of full-time, year-round workers from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.

0
0
0
0
0