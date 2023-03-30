Two days ahead of a contract deadline that threatens thousands of North Texas residents’ in-network health coverage at Medical City Healthcare facilities — the state’s largest insurer, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and the hospital chain say a deal is imminent.

The negotiations come as patients across Texas received notification that in-network coverage between the state’s largest health insurance provider and one of the region’s largest hospital chains might come to an end on Saturday, April 1. Despite the warnings, the two sides said they expect a deal so patients don’t lose access to doctors or are at risk for out-of-network fees.

