The largest bank failure since the 2008 economic crisis is drawing national attention from the federal government, consumers and investors.
On Friday, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. seized the assets of Silicon Valley Bank, the country’s 16th largest bank based in Santa Clara, California.
The FDIC ordered the closure of Silicon Valley Bank and immediately took possession of all deposits at the bank. Silicon Valley Bank was heavily involved with the tech industry.
Here are five things to be aware of with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.
1. SVB signaled to the market that something was wrong
The bank, according to The New York Times, provided services to nearly almost half of the nation’s venture capital-backed technology and life-science companies and to over 2,500 venture capital firms.
Silicon Valley Bank bought a lot of U.S. treasuries that had previously yielded around 2%, according to Frank Anderson, senior lecturer of management at the University of Texas at Dallas. This became a problem for SVB when the Federal Reserve, looking to combat inflation, started raising interest rates.
“As interest rates rose and so forth, I guess you could say a mark to market loss, that didn’t really impact the bank so much, but it got to the point that it started impacting their capital wells,” Andersons said. “They felt like they had to go out and try to raise capital.”
He said when a bank does that, it sends a signal to the market that something’s wrong. He said deposits were also being pulled from the bank.
“In order to offset the decline and the deposits and the impact on capital, they had to start selling off those relatively safe securities,” Anderson said. “But with interest rates higher, they’re worth less.”
Victor Valcarcel, an economics professor at the University of Texas at Dallas, said that instead of diversifying its investors and depositor pool, which is what traditional banks tend to do, SVB concentrated its investor pool in venture capitalists, people that tend to be active investors, rather than passive investors.
“The large drawdown on the assets happened super, super quickly,” Valcarcel said. “Just lightning speed and a speed that we hadn’t seen before.”
At that point, Anderson said, depositors were scared, because bank deposits are insured up to $250,000. Small businesses and startups had payroll accounts with SVB. As soon as word got out, these folks began pulling their money out of the bank. That was when regulators stepped in and shored up the system, he said.
2. Biden says taxpayer money won’t be used
In a message from the White House, President Joe Biden assured Americans that the banking system remains safe despite SVB’s collapse.
“Treasury Secretary [Janet] Yellen and a team of banking regulators have taken action, immediate action,” Biden said.
Biden also pushed for more regulation and oversight of large banks.
On Sunday, regulators also announced that New York-based Signature Bank had also failed and was being seized by the government. At more than $110 billion in assets, Signature Bank is the third-largest bank failure in U.S. history.
Valcarcel said the Federal Reserve’s response and the FDIC’s response were “very quick” and “very timely and strong.”
“I think those are kind of lessons from the 2007 major crisis,” Valcarcel said. “Prior to that, we didn’t really have a rulebook of what to do. Now, the Fed seems to have moved very quickly. It seems like the moves happen, almost like prophylactically.”
3. The FDIC has pledged to protect all depositors of Silicon Valley Bank
On Monday, the FDIC released a statement that said all deposits, both insured and uninsured, were transferred to a new FDIC “bridge bank” to protect depositors.
These depositors will have full access to their money beginning Monday morning, the FDIC said. Depositors and borrowers are now customers of the new Silicon Valley Bank, N.A. Their customer service and access to funds by ATM, debit cards and checks will all remain the same.
“All depositors of the institution will be made whole,” the statement said. “No losses associated with the resolution of Silicon Valley Bank will be borne by taxpayers. Shareholders and certain unsecured debt holders will not be protected. Senior management has also been removed. Any losses to the Deposit Insurance Fund to support uninsured depositors will be recovered by a special assessment on banks, as required by law.”
Silicon Valley Bank’s official checks will continue to clear. Loan customers should continue making loan payments as usual.
4. The collapse of SVB is drawing attention to other banking and finance institutions
Security markets of all kinds don’t like uncertainty, Anderson said.
“This bailout, so to speak, is only covering the depositors,” he said. “It’s not covering, the bondholders and the stockholders. So, there’ll be losses there.”
In these sorts of situations, investors tend to sell and ask questions, Anderson said. Large banks and regionals are seeing “off” stock prices, but the stock market was up on Monday, he said. As interest rates go down, he said, stock prices will tend to see some support.
Dallas-based Comerica Bank’s stocks were down on Monday from its previous close at 58.81 a share.
Another flag was raised when shares of First Republic Bank plunged more than 70% even after the bank said it was accessing emergency funding from the Federal Reserve as well as additional funds from JPMorgan Chase, according to The Associated Press.
5. The average person may have some fears, but don’t stress yet
Despite the collapse of SVB, experts say to not worry yet, as the banking industry is very healthy.
“I don’t see any danger of the kind of a recessionary pressure coming from what the Federal Reserve has done in response to SVB,” Valcarcel said.
The average person might not understand what this means for them, Anderson said, and that leads to some fears about what could happen.
“We’ve been through these banking situations before and the government is going to support the banking industry,” he said.
Anderson said some may compare it to the 2008-09 recession, but he doesn’t believe it’s comparable based on information reported so far. The Great Recession led to major reforms in banking and financial regulation, which even impacted the Federal Reserve.
He said some people will likely pull money out of banks and spread it around to other accounts to ensure they are covered by insurance. Right now, he said, it’s important for people to remember that all FDIC bank deposits are 100% covered.
“We’ve been through this before,” Anderson said. “Obviously, it was much worse back in 2008.”
Valcarcel said people need to understand that the banking system today is very stable, but that doesn’t mean that another bank won't see some problems down the line.
“This is problematic only if we all kind of believe it will be problematic, and we make unreasonable demands of our banks,” Valcarcel said.