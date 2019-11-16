AMES, Iowa — For two teams used to seeing games come down to the final play, it was fitting that Iowa State and Texas left it all up to a kicker.
Connor Assalley drilled the field goal of his life, sending the Cyclones home a rare winner over the Longhorns.
Assalley kicked a 36-yarder as time expired and Iowa State knocked off 22nd-ranked Texas 23-21 on Saturday to snap a two-game losing streak.
Brock Purdy had 354 yards passing and two TDs, and he led the Cyclones (6-4, 4-3 Big 12) 63 yards in three minutes to set up Assalley’s winner.
Iowa State, a favorite over Texas for the first time, picked up just their third win over the Longhorns (6-4, 4-3) in 17 tries despite blowing a 13-point lead.
“They continue to fight when I think everyone has written us off at times,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. “Our kids just keep playing.”
TCU 33, Texas Tech 31
LUBBOCK — TCU’s seesaw win at Texas Tech on Saturday proved there’s no place like the road in this Big 12 rivalry, thanks in great measure to a fittingly uncharacteristic first quarter for both teams.
Jonathan Song’s fourth field goal, a 20-yarder with 5:38 to play, gave the Horned Frogs a 33-31 win in a battle of teams fighting to earn bowl eligibility. TCU needed the kick after squandering multiple 17-point leads in the first half.
Since this rivalry resumed in 2012 when the Frogs joined the Big 12, the road team is 6-2.
TCU (5-5, 3-4 Big 12) scored in double digits in the first quarter for the first time since Sept. 28. Conversely, Texas Tech (4-6, 2-5) had outscored previous opponents 72-27 in the first quarter this season before falling behind 17-0 after one period.
“To win on the road, that’s what you’ve got to do,” coach Gary Patterson said.
West Virginia 24, Kansas State 20
MANHATTAN, Kan. — West Virginia coach Neal Brown was staring down the prospects of a six-game losing streak amid his first season in Morgantown, a streak of futility unmatched by the Mountaineers since 1986.
Instead, he walked out of Kansas State with a foundational win for his vast rebuilding effort.
Jarret Doege threw for 234 yards and three scores in place of Austin Kendall, and Hakeem Bailey made the play of the game when he picked off the Wildcats’ Skylar Thompson in the closing seconds, allowing the Mountaineers to escape with a 24-20 victory Saturday night.
“This is a huge win. It felt like a long time coming,” Brown said. “Kind of been knocking on the door. I really felt like we’d be in a position at some point to win a game that maybe we shouldn’t have. This is big for our program, big for our players and I’m proud of our guys.”
No. 25 Oklahoma State 31, Kansas 13
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy broke away from his usual approach to postseason awards and lobbied for Chuba Hubbard to be a Heisman Trophy finalist.
Hubbard, the nation’s leading rusher, ran for 122 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 25 Oklahoma State rolled past Kansas 31-13 on Saturday.
He has rushed for 1,726 yards this season in 10 games. Gundy believes if Hubbard leads Power Five backs in rushing, he should get an invitation to New York for the Heisman ceremony.
“He deserves to be there,” Gundy said. “And I can honestly say that for him because he’s a very humble, hardworking young man. And you know me — I don’t step out there much.”