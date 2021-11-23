Not surprisingly, the significant offseason overhaul of the Texas football program will include quarterback play. Just as predictably after nearly a full season, the evaluation will go far beyond one position group, coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday.
A debut season without a bowl and with the longest losing streak since 1956 has made it clear major changes are coming, even if Sarkisian tried to present the best possible outlook to his players ahead of Friday’s season-closer with Kansas State (7-4, 4-4 Big 12).
“We had a really good team meeting [Sunday] night. I recognize that some of the narrative is that the sky is falling on the Forty Acres,” Sarkisian said, pointing out the leads in games that became losses, the ones seared in the mind of the fan base. “So as bad as it looks, because you are what your record says you are, I wanted to make sure our players understood that we’re still really close and let’s not lose sight of that.”
Really close? The same could have been said of much of the Tom Herman era and all those one-possession losses. At the moment, Texas (4-7, 2-6) could stake a claim to being the best four-win team in the country, for what it’s worth. Sarkisian said Casey Thompson will probably start at quarterback against K-State over Hudson Card, although both are day-to-day with lingering injuries, Sarkisian said.
Beyond this season, nothing is guaranteed.
Sarkisian’s appraisal indicated a major quarterback makeover on the horizon.
“I think that we have to open that job up. I think we have to let these guys compete to see the development,” Sarkisian said. “We’re going to tear this thing all the way down, and we’re going to start back at square one come winter conditioning and then into spring ball.”
Thompson has started nine straight games but battled inconsistency and a thumb injury. Card has upside that has yet to manifest itself. Quarterback commit Maalik Murphy from Gardena (Calif.) is ranked as a four-star recruit in the 247Sports composite. Of course, there’s the transfer portal, both incoming and outgoing given the circumstances.
“At the end of the day, that’s the era we’re in,” Sarkisian said. “We’ve created free agency in college football without long-term contracts. I think every case and scenario’s going to be different.”
One person who is staying is injured running back Bijan Robinson, who made a media appearance to affirm his return for 2022 after rushing for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns in 10 games.
“I’m a really loyal guy,” Robinson said. “And when I say I’m going to do something, I’m going to stick to it.”
So Texas looks good at running back.
Sarkisian is less sold on other areas, citing some as “pretty glaring.”
He pointed to developing a pass rush. Texas has averaged 1.7 sacks per game each of the past two seasons and ranks eighth in the Big 12 in third-down conversion defense.
“In this day and age of college football with people throwing the ball around, we have to find a way to [rush the passer],” Sarkisian said.
The patchwork offensive line is another area to upgrade, according to Sarkisian, especially with just two offensive line signees in 2021.
“Knowing what’s to come, that area is one of need,” Sarkisian said.
Sarkisian cited the need to get healthy. Injuries have eroded depth throughout the season, including the finale against K-State.
In his open newsletter to fans, athletic director Chris Del Conte had cited both attrition from the 2018 and ‘19 classes as well as injuries.
The blueprint is what Sarkisian is emphasizing right now to recruits and pretty much everyone else, calling it the “building phase” of the program.
“The reality is that is we’re Year 1,” Sarkisian said.
“Did it go exactly the way we wanted it to? No. If this was Year 4 and we had multiple losses and we weren’t competing for a conference championship, then I would be really concerned.”