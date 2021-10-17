FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Cowboys waved bye-bye to the Patriots on Sunday afternoon. CeeDee Lamb caught a 35-yard touchdown pass with 3:52 left in overtime to give the Cowboys a wild, 35-29 victory over the Patriots.
Dallas will go into the bye week with a 5-1 record and a commanding lead in the NFC East.
Here are five thoughts on Cowboys-Patriots:
The last drive was perfect
The Cowboys finished the drive when Dak Prescott found CeeDee Lamb on a nice face for 35-yards for the winning score. Lamb beat Patriots corner Jalen Mills to the end zone, giving him some cushion as he entered the end zone. Lamb stood in front of Mills and waved bye-bye to him, upsetting the cornerback. Lamb finished the game with nine catches for 149 yards and two touchdowns. On a day where Amari Cooper disappeared at times — he did have a catch in overtime — it was Lamb who took over when it was necessary. The Cowboys offense utilized the run game, Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard had carries and Prescott found Dalton Schultz for a six-yard reception along the way for the winning drive. It was perfect Cowboys, where they utilize all their weapons when necessary.
Lamb and Wilson making plays late
On the Cowboys’ game-tying drive in regulation, CeeDee Lamb and Cedrick Wilson made two fantastic plays to keep the drive alive. Wilson made a diving sideline catch for 13-yards on a fourth-and-four. Lamb was wide open to make a 24-yard reception in the middle of the field on a third-and-25 that pushed the Cowboys into field goal range. Greg Zuerlein made a game-tying 49-yard field goal with 20 seconds left to eventually send the game into overtime.
Randy Gregory with a two sacks day
Randy Gregory took over the team lead in sacks with four as he recorded two sacks on Sunday. Gregory beat the blocks of left tackle Isaiah Wynn and right tackle Justin Herron. With Trevon Diggs getting so much attention at cornerback for his seven interceptions, he had a pick-six with 2:27 left to extend his string of a pick in a NFL-tying sixth consecutive games to start a season. After failing to get a sack in the first two weeks of the 2021 season, Gregory has picked up four sacks the last three weeks. Of course, sacks aren’t a measure of how a pass rusher performs, but overall Gregory, next to Diggs has been the Cowboys’ best defensive player.
Decisions, decisions and more decisions
Second-guessing football coaches is a way of life around here. No different on Sunday for Mike McCarthy. The first decision to question is when McCarthy decided to go for it on fourth-and-1 from the Cowboys 34 on the first series of the game. Ezekiel Elliott was stopped for no gain and after a McCarthy challenge, it was confirmed. Then late in the first half, the Cowboys had four chances from the Patriots 1 to get a touchdown.
Even with guard Connor McGovern on the field for all four plays, the Cowboys couldn’t get one yard, costing them at least six points. At worse, the Cowboys could have attempted a field goal with about 1:32 left in the half. But Moore called for Dak Prescott to attempt a quarterback sneak on third and fourth downs and it didn’t work. He fumbled the ball as he crossed the goal line and guess what, the Patriots get a touchback on the fourth down play. Maybe McCarthy should have attempted a field goal or punted the ball.
Offensive lines problems
It’s not so much the pressure Dak Prescott was under but the penalties the Cowboys offensive line had with penalties. There were eight in the game, four in the first half, two on Tyron Smith (holding and illegal use of hands) Connor Williams (two holding and one unsportsmanlike), Zack Martin (illegal man downfield) and Terence Steele (false start).
Center Tyler Biadasz made it five-for-five with a false start penalty late in the third quarter. Every Cowboys’ starting offensive lineman was called for at least one penalty. When Smith left with a left ankle injury in the third quarter, his replacement, Ty Nsekhe didn’t get called for any penalties. The penalties compounds the fact the Cowboys failed to get any significant push up the middle for some run plays, just check out the failures on third and fourth downs late in the first half and this wasn’t a great display by the Cowboys offensive line.