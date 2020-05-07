Stocks rise on hope that the worst is over
Even with the economy still in miserable shape, some investors are finding reasons to hope the worst of the plunge may have passed, and Wall Street rallied to its biggest gain in a week on Thursday.
The S&P 500 climbed 1.2% for its third gain in four days, following up on similar increases in European markets. Other areas of the market were still showing much more pessimism, though, including bonds.
The day’s headliner economic report showed another 3.2 million U.S. workers applied for jobless benefits last week, bringing the total to 33.5 million over the last seven weeks. It’s a shocking number, but it’s also the fifth straight week that it has declined since hitting a peak in late March.
Several companies also cited signs that the worst may have passed in some parts of their businesses, though more weakness is still definitely on the horizon.
That was enough to bolster hopes that have coursed through the stock market recently as investors look ahead to a future that’s not as bad as the horrific present.
The S&P 500 rose 32.77 points to 2,881.19. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 211.25, or 0.9%, to 23,875.89. The Nasdaq rose 125.27, or 1.4%, to 8,979.66 and eliminated the last of its losses for 2020 so far.
“Investors are saying: Look, I know things are bad, tell me something I don’t know,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. “If I know things are going to be horrendous, the only way you can surprise me is to the upside.”
Bug experts dismiss US ‘murder hornets’
Insect experts say people should calm down about the big bug with the nickname “murder hornet” — unless you are a beekeeper or a honeybee.
The Asian giant hornets found in Washington state that grabbed headlines this week aren’t big killers of humans, although it does happen on rare occasions. But the world’s largest hornets do decapitate entire hives of honeybees, and that crucial food pollinator is already in big trouble.
Numerous bug experts told The Associated Press that what they call hornet “hype” reminds them of the 1970s public scare when Africanized honeybees, nicknamed “killer bees,” started moving north from South America. While these more aggressive bees did make it up to Texas and the Southwest, they didn’t live up to the horror-movie moniker. However, they also do kill people in rare situations.
“They are not ‘murder hornets.’ They are just hornets,” said Washington Agriculture Department entomologist Chris Looney, who is working on the state’s search for these large hornets.
The facts are, experts said, two dead hornets were found in Washington last December, a lone Canadian live nest was found and wiped out last September and no live hornets have yet been seen this year.
Looney has a message for Americans: These hornets are not coming to get you. “The number of people who are stung and have to seek medical attention is incredibly small,” he said in an interview.
Houston
Houston fatal shootings part of jump in murders
A man was charged Thursday in the fatal shooting of three men in Houston, as police reported a nearly 50% uptick in homicides in the city this year.
While investigators are still trying to determine a cause for the spike in killings, one being considered is a reduced illegal drug supply due to the coronavirus pandemic, said Houston police spokeswoman Jodi Silva.
The shootings happened within an hour Wednesday night but in three different locations in the city. Police said the first was believed to have been drug-related, while motives for the other two were under investigation.
The suspect, 35-year-old Joshua Kelsey, was taken into custody about 4 a.m. Thursday following a short pursuit in a car he was accused of stealing from the scene of the first slaying, police said.
Kelsey was questioned by detectives then charged with murder and capital murder. Court records did not list an attorney for Kelsey.
— The Associated Press