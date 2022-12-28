Are you struggling to fill your or your child’s prescriptions right now? You’re not alone. A reported nationwide shortage of common antibiotics and children’s over-the-counter cold and flu medications threaten to make healing from the deluge of spreading illnesses even harder.
Unseasonably high spikes in cases of flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, increased demand for certain medications, leading large pharmacy retailers to issue limits this week on how much medication parents can buy at one time.
CVS Health placed a two-item limit on all children’s pain relief products bought in store or online, while Walgreens is limiting online purchases to six over-the-counter fever reducers per transaction.
Even independent pharmacies are feeling the strain of medication shortages. Pharmacist Hussam Hamoush, owner of Stonebriar Pharmacy in Frisco, said he gets up at 6 every morning to see what he can purchase from wholesalers.
Hamoush first noticed the slowing supply of drugs like Tamiflu, amoxicillin and cefdinir in early November. He quickly stocked up on capsules and tablets of the drugs so that his compounding pharmacy can use the medications to make child-sized doses.
“We haven’t had a shortage yet. We’re seeing more people coming to us as a backup from the big pharmacy chains,” Hamoush said. “It’s tough because we want to prevent people from reliving that toilet paper shortage-type scare again.”
Antibiotics don’t treat viral infections like the cold, flu, RSV or COVID-19. They instead treat bacterial infections that can occur after a viral infection, like bacterial pneumonia or ear infections.
Tamiflu, an antiviral medication given in the first few days of a flu infection to lessen its severity, is also in short supply. The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it will release doses of Tamiflu from the national stockpiles to help maintain supplies.
Providing certain medications for patients amid multi-drug shortage has become an all-hands-on-deck endeavor.
Hamoush said filling prescriptions for antibiotics like amoxicillin isn’t typically Stonebriar’s main focus. The compounding pharmacy specializes in hormone replacement therapies and working with patients whose prescription needs might be too unique for large pharmacy chains.
“Always check with independent pharmacies, mom-and-pop shops if you can’t find the medication at bigger pharmacies,” Hamoush said.
CVS Health is working with manufacturers to replenish the supply of amoxicillin as quickly as possible, senior manager for retail communications Matt Blanchette said.
“In the event an individual CVS Pharmacy store is temporarily out-of-stock, our pharmacy teams assist patients in locating the product at other nearby locations and work with prescribers to determine potential alternatives,” Blanchette said.
H-E-B still has antibiotics and other short-supplied medications in stock in all of the company’s pharmacies, said senior director of public affairs Mabrie Jackson.
Flu and RSV cases in Dallas County appear to be plateauing, although medical experts say that doesn’t mean either virus has peaked. The viruses, back with a vengeance after a two-year lull caused by COVID-era public health protections, are behaving differently than in past seasons. Cases spiked much earlier than normal, flooding pediatric hospitals and clinics with sick kids.
The circulating respiratory viruses are also causing severe illness for adult patients. Dr. Trish Perl, an infectious disease specialist at UT Southwestern Medical Center, said she’s seen a number of adults with bacterial infections following a bout of the flu or another respiratory virus.
“The thing about the flu is that it’s very non-discriminatory,” Perl said. “It can cause severe illness in anyone. People can be dismissive about it, but it can really, in certain circumstances, be very dangerous.”
Public health experts once again recommend regular masking in public this holiday season to prevent contracting or spreading one of the viruses.
“Masks work. They work for COVID, for the flu, for RSV,” Perl said. “If you’re traveling, you’re going on an airplane, it’s one of the best ways to prevent getting infected.”