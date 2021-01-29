Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 15,387 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Friday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.
Another five Denton County residents dead of COVID-19
- Staff report
-
-
- 0
Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Jan. 29
Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 15,387 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Friday.
|Location
|Total cases
|Case increase
|Total deaths
|Death increase
|Denton County
|53,248
|654
|318
|5
|Argyle
|252
|7
|1
|Aubrey
|339
|5
|1
|Bartonville
|105
|1
|Carrollton
|5,175
|68
|33
|Celina
|127
|0
|Coppell
|17
|0
|The Colony
|3,305
|38
|11
|Copper Canyon
|88
|2
|Corinth
|1,384
|8
|9
|Cross Roads
|91
|1
|2
|Dallas
|554
|10
|7
|Denton
|8,658
|78
|80
|DSSLC
|210
|0
|3
|DISH
|7
|1
|Double Oak
|169
|1
|Flower Mound
|4,202
|81
|15
|1
|Fort Worth
|880
|25
|1
|Frisco
|2,991
|61
|25
|Hackberry
|5
|0
|Hebron
|76
|0
|Hickory Creek
|314
|2
|Highland Village
|915
|14
|6
|Justin
|413
|2
|7
|2
|Krugerville
|97
|0
|1
|Krum
|374
|6
|1
|Lake Dallas
|532
|3
|Lakewood Village
|27
|0
|Lewisville
|7,619
|78
|51
|Little Elm
|2,951
|30
|10
|New Fairview
|4
|0
|Northlake
|384
|3
|2
|Oak Point
|234
|4
|Pilot Point
|325
|3
|8
|Plano
|176
|3
|8
|Ponder
|117
|1
|Prosper
|171
|5
|1
|Providence Village
|414
|2
|1
|Roanoke
|640
|10
|1
|Sanger
|599
|9
|Shady Shores
|163
|1
|1
|Southlake
|39
|1
|Trophy Club
|828
|8
|1
|Unincorporated
|7,277
|82
|31
|2
Recommended for you
See what people are talking about at The Community Table!
Latest e-Edition
Ways to Get Healthy
Spotlight on Hickory Creek
Inspirational Virtual Concerts
To subscribe, click here
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Latest pandemic toll: Felony family violence cases 'skyrocketed' in Denton County last year
- ‘The Blazing World’ brings Texas talent’s surreal vision to Sundance film festival
- Romantic reckoning in monochrome: ‘Malcolm & Marie’s Washington, Zendaya engage in a meaningful 100-minute shouting match
- Denton Record-Chronicle's 2020 All-Area Football Team: The top players in northern Denton County
- Ryan's Ja'Tavion Sanders, Billy Bowman Jr. named All-Area Co-MVPs
- How could Denton residents see property tax relief? Attract more businesses, city officials say
- Denton city manager makes it official: He's leaving
- NCAA report paints promising picture of how UNT is dealing with financial fallout of coronavirus pandemic
Most Popular
Articles
- $45 million meth bust the largest ever in Denton County
- Denton County to receive nearly 10,000 COVID-19 vaccines, including first Pfizer doses
- National Weather Service pinpoints large hail, damaging winds as main hazards in Sunday storms
- Megan DeGroot will not return as Argyle's volleyball coach next season
- Denton County to receive 31,500 COVID-19 vaccines in largest shipment from state
- Denton halts program to replace streetlights following council members' concerns
- HTeaO opening Denton storefront Feb. 5
- Oklahoma man accused of being a serial rapist arrested in Denton
- Denton city manager expected to leave for California job in March
- Blotter: Driver crashed into business, drove away before ending up in ditch
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.