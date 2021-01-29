Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 15,387 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Friday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Jan. 29

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 53,248 654 318 5
Argyle 252 7 1
Aubrey 339 5 1
Bartonville 105 1
Carrollton 5,175 68 33
Celina 127 0
Coppell 17 0
The Colony 3,305 38 11
Copper Canyon 88 2
Corinth 1,384 8 9
Cross Roads 91 1 2
Dallas 554 10 7
Denton 8,658 78 80
DSSLC 210 0 3
DISH 7 1
Double Oak 169 1
Flower Mound 4,202 81 15 1
Fort Worth 880 25 1
Frisco 2,991 61 25
Hackberry 5 0
Hebron 76 0
Hickory Creek 314 2
Highland Village 915 14 6
Justin 413 2 7 2
Krugerville 97 0 1
Krum 374 6 1
Lake Dallas 532 3
Lakewood Village 27 0
Lewisville 7,619 78 51
Little Elm 2,951 30 10
New Fairview 4 0
Northlake 384 3 2
Oak Point 234 4
Pilot Point 325 3 8
Plano 176 3 8
Ponder 117 1
Prosper 171 5 1
Providence Village 414 2 1
Roanoke 640 10 1
Sanger 599 9
Shady Shores 163 1 1
Southlake 39 1
Trophy Club 828 8 1
Unincorporated 7,277 82 31 2

