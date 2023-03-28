Brown_and_May_VPL

Matthew Brown, left, and Steve May hold beaver skulls new and old in the vertebrate paleontology collections at the Jackson School of Geosciences at UT-Austin. Brown, the director of the collections, holds a skull from a modern North American beaver. May, a research associate, holds a skull from Anchitheriomys buceei, a new species of ancient beaver that he found in the collections and named.

 University of Texas at Austin

Buc-ee’s just got prehistoric bragging rights.

A new species of ancient beaver was named after the Texas-based chain of travel centers known for selling everything from road trip snacks to holiday decor. The beaver, named Anchitheriomys buceei, lived in Texas about 15 million years ago. It looked a lot like today’s Texas beavers, except about 30% larger.

