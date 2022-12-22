Dreams of a white Christmas week deteriorated to panic over whiteout conditions Thursday as Americans braced for what forecasters called “once in a generation” winter storm chaos.

The warnings sounded across the United States: Get ready for pounding snow, freezing rain, subzero temperatures, power outages and ruined holiday plans. The Midwest hunkered down for a potential “bomb cyclone,” which meteorologists described as a cross between a hurricane and a blizzard.

