American Airlines is further cutting its summer 2022 flying schedule, including dropping anticipated routes to Santiago, Chile, and delaying the launch of flights to Tel Aviv, Israel, because of aircraft supply issues.
Fort Worth-based American Airlines told employees Friday that it would publish a revised summer flight schedule this weekend that takes into account further delays on Boeing’s 787-8 Dreamliner jets, an important wide-body jet for the carrier’s long-haul network.
“Further reducing our international flying this summer is a difficult decision, but ultimately, it’s the right one for our team members and customers,” American said in the memo.
American had anticipated receiving 13 of the jets this year but is cutting its delivery expectations down to 10 as Boeing continues to try to fix manufacturing deficiencies that have stalled deliveries since last year. The FAA told Boeing this week that it was stripping some self-certification powers from the Chicago-based aerospace manufacturer and that each new plane will need to be inspected by the agency, The Seattle Times reported.
That comes after production issues were discovered in late 2020 that slowed, then halted the production of Boeing’s signature long-haul commercial aircraft, even as the company is trying to rebuild confidence after the grounding of the 737 Max, its key short-haul plane.
American has repeatedly blasted Boeing for the 787 Dreamliner delays, saying in December that it was cutting international flying to destinations such as Ireland, Scotland and Hong Kong, as well as delaying some other flights to foreign destinations.
American, in its memo, said, “Boeing has advised us that they will compensate us for the inability to deliver aircraft.”
American said it still has confidence in Boeing’s ability to hit its remaining delivery targets for 2022, even though Boeing and the FAA haven’t indicated yet when the 787 jets will be ready for certification. Those three delayed airplanes should come in 2023, American said.
American was set to start its DFW to Tel Aviv route on June 3 using Boeing 777-200ER jets. The company announced the Tel Aviv flights back in 2019, but the route was first delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and now by aircraft supply issues. Even though American was set to use 777-200ER jets for the route, the company has had to reconfigure its international schedule due to the lack of wide-body planes.
American is also suspending Seattle to London Heathrow routes and Los Angeles to Sydney, Australia. It’s also reducing service from Miami to São Paulo, Brazil. American said the DFW to Santiago, Los Angeles to Sydney and Seattle to London cuts would be temporary.
The carrier did not give a date for planes to start the DFW to Tel Aviv flights.