This editorial was first published in The Dallas Morning News. Guest editorials don’t necessarily reflect the Denton Record-Chronicle’s opinions.
While Americans eat a lot, we also waste a lot, and the proof is in our trash bins and landfills.
Every time that green foodstuff at the back of the refrigerator turns a putrid brown, or once-edible items can’t be identified as fish or fowl, consider this fact: When we waste food, we also have wasted the land, labor, water, chemicals and energy that produced, processed, transported, stored and prepared it.
Food waste is a global problem, but high-income countries like the United States play an outsized role. The bulk of food waste in the United States comes from supermarkets, restaurants and consumer habits, unlike in developing countries, where improper refrigeration, storage and harvesting are the major causes of waste.
The federal government estimates that Americans waste around 30% to 40% of the food supply. Only China and India generate more food waste, and only New Zealand and Ireland produce more food waste per person than the United States.
American consumers fritter away about one-third of all purchased food. That’s roughly 1,250 calories per person per day, or $1,500 worth of groceries for a four-person household each year. That more than $240 billion worth of waste also threatens food security, productivity, economic efficiency and energy conservation. And we haven’t even mentioned the impact on the capacity to feed those experiencing food insecurity. Uneaten food could feed more than 150 million people each year, far more than the 35 million Americans who experience food insecurity.
Reducing food waste also means the United States and the world could do more with less. The United States would need 75 million fewer agricultural acres to produce at existing levels, an area greater than Arizona, if it reduced food waste in half by 2030, according to federal government researchers. The nation would save roughly the annual water consumption of 29 million American homes, save enough energy to power 21.5 million U.S. homes for a year, and annual reductions in CO2 would offset the emissions of 23 coal-fired power plants.
And lowering food waste would help ameliorate the impact of climate change. The U.N. Foundation estimates that climate change could reduce global food yields by 30% by 2030, and that 40% of agricultural land by 2050 could endure severe drought for several months annually.
Too often, we think the solution to problems, global and local, is to produce more, a mindset that underestimates the effectiveness of conservation and efficiency, and how small steps individually can make a collective difference. While not a complete answer, conservation and efficiency can positively impact food availability and price inflation and make for a more efficient food chain.
As we enter the New Year, let’s make a resolution to do our part to not be wasteful.
