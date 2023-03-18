As passengers came out of pandemic restrictions and pent-up demand to travel in 2022, airline on-time arrival rates still lagged 2019 levels at most of the country’s major carriers including Fort Worth-based American Airlines and Dallas-based Southwest Airlines.

According to the Department of Transportation’s latest air travel consumer report, in 2022, marketing carriers (which includes mainline carriers and the regional airlines they contract with) posted an on-time arrival rate of 76.72%, which is down from 78.97% for the same period in pre-pandemic 2019.

