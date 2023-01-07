Allen Hawkins

Allen High School quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr. throws a pass during Allen's game against Prosper Rock Hill on Sept. 30. A racial slur was recently spray-painted on Hawkins' garage.

 Stewart F. House/Special contributor for The Dallas Morning News

A racial epithet spray-painted on the home of a star high school quarterback last month in Allen has prompted outrage and sorrow while renewing calls to confront racism.

Mike Hawkins Sr., a former NFL player, told The Dallas Morning News that he unenrolled his two sons from Allen schools this week after the vandalism in late December.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you