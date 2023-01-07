A racial epithet spray-painted on the home of a star high school quarterback last month in Allen has prompted outrage and sorrow while renewing calls to confront racism.
Mike Hawkins Sr., a former NFL player, told The Dallas Morning News that he unenrolled his two sons from Allen schools this week after the vandalism in late December.
The family believes that Mike Hawkins Jr. — one of the nation’s top high school football recruits for the class of 2024 — was targeted after his parents listed their house for sale.
The racist wording — “WE DON’T NEED YOU HERE IN ALLEN (N-word)” — was written in foot-tall black lettering across the left side of the house’s white garage door. A police report was filed.
Community members quickly condemned the vandalism and said they were committed to finding out who is responsible.
“It is extremely disheartening to learn of this incident,” Allen Mayor Ken Fulk said. “This language and behavior are inexcusable and have no place in a supportive, welcoming community such as Allen.”
Collin Packer, who serves on the city’s community engagement board, said the community must work together to battle racism.
People cannot simply say, “This is not who we are,” he said. “We’re kidding ourselves if we just go into a defensive position.”
“This is wrong. This cannot be accepted,” said Packer, whose three children attend Allen schools. “Leaders in our community need to do all we can to stamp out hate and promote a message of love and inclusion.”
Allen — a five-time state champion that plays in a $60 million stadium — is one of the state and nation’s most high-profile high school football programs. Notable alumni include eventual Heisman Trophy winner and eventual No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray, who now plays for the Arizona Cardinals.
And since Murray’s historic run at Allen, the quarterback position at the school has been a high-profile one.
Hawkins, a four-star recruit, is the No. 15 quarterback in the country and No. 1 in the Dallas area, per 247Sports.com. He was Allen’s highest-rated quarterback recruit since Murray.
Joe Martin, who coached at Allen from 2001-03 and now serves as the executive director of the Texas High School Football Coaches Association, said the position of quarterback, at all levels of play, comes with added attention and scrutiny.
That can include social media harassment — which Mike Hawkins Sr. said his son has received in his two seasons as a starter — or critique and comments from outside voices.
While he said he never witnessed or experienced anything like Hawkins’ situation while coaching in North Texas, Martin said athletic departments must have a plan to protect kids.
“For some people, it’s appalling,” he said. “For other people, it’s real life, and that’s what [Hawkins Jr.] is going through, evidently.”
Racist incidents surrounding high school football teams across the country — including hate speech-filled group chats and social media posts — sparked conversations in 2022 about race and programs to influence change. None were reported then in Allen or North Texas.
Allen’s population is 61% white and 9% Black, according to a 2021 Census report. That largely mirrors Collin County, where more than 67% of residents are white and 11% are Black.
Racist vandalism
This is not the first time racist graffiti has popped up in Collin County.
Last month, nearly a dozen homes on Hidden Cove Drive in Plano were vandalized with racial slurs and Bible verses.
Police have identified a 19-year-old suspect who lives out of state and was visiting family during the holidays, said Officer Jennifer Chapman, a Plano police spokesperson.
The man is suspected of breaking into a shed and stealing spray paint, which he used to tag homes and cars. A neighbor’s outdoor camera captured images of the suspect, who has not yet been arrested.
Last summer, Stonebridge United Methodist Church in McKinney was vandalized with racist slurs and swastikas twice in less than two months, rattling the congregation.
On the church’s exterior, someone spray-painted a racist slur and a dozen swastikas with the message, “Not my best work yet …”
McKinney police later arrested a 17-year-old in connection with the vandalisms.
“These acts of violence are disgusting and the work of ignorant, hateful fools,” McKinney Mayor George Fuller said at the time. “Not representative of our community.”
‘Bring a community together’
An Allen ISD spokesman said the school district is in contact with police to offer assistance in the most recent vandalism.
“Any instance of hate speech, no matter where or how it occurs, goes against the core beliefs of our school district, and it has no place in our community,” spokesman David Hicks said in an email.
Martin, the former Allen coach, said he is distraught to see sports divide any community.
“I think it’s important to talk about how athletics bring a community together,” he said. “It breaks my heart to see an incident related to athletics that separates us.”
Allen basketball coach Clark Cipoletta, who was hired in 2021, echoed Martin’s sentiments and said he works to educate his players on self-worth to counter external hate.
“That hurts,” Cipoletta said Friday night. “We love every kid, no matter where they come from, no matter their background, no matter what their skin color is. We’re trying to lift up and make an impact on every kid, and to see that just breaks my heart in this day and age, to be honest.”