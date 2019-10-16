- If you already have delivery of any type of the Record-Chronicle in print, the switch to All Access is complimentary with the price of your subscription. You will not pay additional for the digital component of All Access.
- For a limited time only, we are offering a special introductory (digital only) offer of only 99 cents per week for the first twelve weeks. After the special introductory period you will be billed at the regular rate based on the option you buy. Visit dentonrc.com/allaccess and click on the Subscribe tab for pricing options.