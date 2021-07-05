It seems simple enough. This should constitute a big stride in the Rangers’ rebuild. The record may be ugly, but despite having the fourth-youngest roster in the majors, they have three representatives on the AL All-Star team.
It’s not quite a Core Four, but on the surface it sure feels like a Key Three.
Three guys from a young team earned berths on merit, having been added by the players’ voting or by the commissioner’s office and only after mandatory representatives for every team were chosen. It should be easy to deduce: Joey Gallo, Adolis García and Kyle Gibson are the kind of guys you can build around.
“It’s huge,” manager Chris Woodward said after the Rangers’ 4-1 loss to Seattle on Sunday. “How they all became All-Stars is key to the organization. It’s a great example for the organization.”
Gibson said he got a little emotional after being told he’d made it. Gallo and García expressed excitement but kept mum about the possibility of participating in the Home Run Derby. The field won’t be announced until Wednesday because, of course, there’s got to be a bracket unveiling show.
To Woodward’s larger point, though, he said Gibson represents a willingness to ask for help, which he did after a disastrous 2020 season and after an embarrassing first game this year as the opening day starter. Gallo represents the necessary stubbornness and confidence to stick with a planned-out process, even if results aren’t immediately visible. García, once traded for cash and twice designated for assignment, represents abundant hope.
What more needs to be said?
A lot. Because it’s the Rangers. Nothing is ever cut and dried. Sure, they are examples for the organization. But are they long-term solutions for the organization?
Yes, García is a rookie All-Star reserve, having earned the third-most votes among outfielders from fellow players. At 28, though, he’s older than the average rookie. He might well be a great find. He might just as easily be a first-half flash.
And that’s the easiest case among the three. García, at least, is cheap and under control for five years after this one. The Rangers can commit to a much longer look at him without a significant financial obligation. Good luck trying to figure out how Gibson, 34 in October, and Joey Gallo, 28 in November, figure into the future. Both are free agents after next season, that is, if they aren’t traded before then. Gibson and Gallo represent the Rangers’ best trade pieces to help accelerate the rebuild.
“I don’t get to make the decision,” said Gallo. “At the end of the day, we hope we are [part of the core]. We hope these guys stay around and keep building around this.”
The All-Star Game is in Denver in a week. A mere 17 days after that comes the trade deadline. The Rangers have less than four weeks to figure out exactly where they stand on Gallo. Is he a commodity? Or a cornerstone?
Exactly why are they still figuring this out more than six years after he made his major league debut? As you may have heard, Gallo’s a bit unique. He’s a guy with a career .213 batting average. He’s about to make his second All-Star appearance. And the possibility of more looms.
Especially now that Rob Manfred, the guy who put him on the All-Star team, has changed the rules regarding the sticky stuff pitchers can apply to balls. Now that they can’t, Gallo has surged. Next year or the year after, infielders may not be allowed to rove into the outfield on shifts. If so, Gallo is likely to surge more.
Not to mention, for all the strikeouts and the low batting average, Gallo began Sunday ranked second among AL outfielders in WAR. Over the last three years, among outfielders with at least 700 plate appearances, he ranks sixth in the AL in WAR. The game has changed. Joey Gallo represents the change. The definition of “elite” may have changed. But whatever it now means, Gallo represents it.
“I’m getting ready for the ‘Well, he doesn’t hit for a high average’ crowd,” Gallo said Sunday. “But for me, it just showed the change in the game. You don’t have to hit .300 to be a really good player and an All-Star player. I think it’s kind of cool because the game is showing there are different ways to have production.”
He’s a unicorn, all right. But it’s a unicorn’s world now.
Gallo has made it clear he’d like to remain around past the trade deadline. Gibson, too. The Rangers have to work through the scenarios. But here’s one to consider: Cool as it is to have examples for the organization to point to, it’s cooler to have actual core players on hand. The Rangers might just have that in Rob Manfred’s strange new world. That is, if they aren’t traded away.