socccer
Argyle celebrates after they score a goal against Midlothian Heritage at Northwest ISD Stadium on April 9..

 Jeff Woo/DRC

Postseason honors for Denton-area soccer players came in by the truckload.

Dozens of boys and girls garnered all-district honors in their respective 6A, 5A and 4A classifications, but only a select few earned superlative distinction.

Argyle star and Seton Hall pledge Emma Sheehan (33 goals) earned District 7-4A MVP in a season that saw the Eagles (24-2-1) reach the Region I championship game.

Kaitlyn Niemeyer (Midfielder of the Year), Anna Potter (Goalie of the Year and Gracie Lee (Freshman of the Year) also helped the Eagles run the district table and outscore opponents 173-13 this year.

Argyle’s boys, which reached the area round in a 15-7-1 season, saw high-scoring Connor Webster (35 goals in regular season) earn District 7-4A Midfielder of the Year.

Caden Dotson (Co-Utlility Player of the Year) and Nick Malik (Co-Goalie of the Year) also led the way for Argyle.

Up in the 6A ranks, Guyer (12-6-3, which reached the bi-district round, was led by District 5-6A Co-Midfielder of the Year Sisley Stephens (13 goals), who is headed Arkansas-Little Rock.

Want to see the rest of the all-district selections? Read Friday’s Denton Record-Chronicle.

