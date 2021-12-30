Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today!
Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now.
Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter.
Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today!
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Some clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable..
Some clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: December 30, 2021 @ 4:16 pm
Argyle celebrates after they score a point against Decatur at Weatherford High School on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Weatherford, Texas.
Several are basketball teams are in holiday tournaments this week before resuming district play in the new year.
With the down time from tournaments on the road, we've been reflecting on this past year's volleyball season and our all-area volleyball team will be released tomorrow to cap our coverage.
Look for more changes, features and in-depth stories in 2022 and Happy New Year!