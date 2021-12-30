20211113_drc_sp_ArgyleDecatur_06.JPG
Argyle celebrates after they score a point against Decatur at Weatherford High School on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Weatherford, Texas.

 Jeff Woo

Several are basketball teams are in holiday tournaments this week before resuming district play in the new year.

With the down time from tournaments on the road, we've been reflecting on this past year's volleyball season and our all-area volleyball team will be released tomorrow to cap our coverage.

Look for more changes, features and in-depth stories in 2022 and Happy New Year!

 

