Larry Nixon III out for first half

North Texas linebacker Larry Nixon III is one of two players who will miss the first half of the Mean Green's game against Louisiana Tech today due to a violation of team rules. Kicker Ethan Mooney is also out until the second half.

 Zach Del Bello/UNT Athletics

North Texas will be without linebacker Larry Nixon III and kicker Ethan Mooney for the first half of its game against Louisiana Tech today due to a violation of team rules, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle early Saturday afternoon.

The Mean Green will kick off their game against the Bulldogs at 3 p.m.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

