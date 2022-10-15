North Texas will play its biggest regular season game in years next week.
The Mean Green made sure of it on Saturday when they finally broke Louisiana Tech’s grip on what has been one of their more entertaining Conference USA series.
UNT got its running game rolling and made the key plays late to pull away for a 47-27 win over the Bulldogs at Apogee Stadium.
The Mean Green had lost four straight games and seven of its last eight against Louisiana Tech often in entertaining and tightly contested games.
The win was a gratifying one for UNT, which set up a showdown of C-USA unbeatens next week against UTSA in San Antonio.
UNT (4-3, 3-0) will head into their showdown with their chief conference rival with a load of momentum after extending its C-USA winning streak to eight games dating to last season.
UTSA is also 3-0 in league play after beating Florida International on Friday night.
UNT cleared the 40-point mark for the second straight game and was closing on the 400-yard mark rushing late in the second half when the Mean Green pulled away.
Louisiana Tech pulled within 34-27 after quarterback Parker McNeil hit Tre Harris on a fourth-and-3 situation from its 42 late in the third quarter. Harris pulled the ball in just beyond the first-down mark, spun out of a tackle and raced 58 yards for a touchdown to cut UNT’s lead to 34-27.
The Mean Green answered with a 30-yard Ethan Mooney field goal and a 66-yard touchdown run from Kaylon Horton.
Horton, UNT’s gadget running back, broke free around the end and raced past Louisiana Tech’s defense to put away a game the Mean Green controlled most of the way.
UNT led 27-17 after rolling up 303 rushing yards in the first half alone.
Ayo Adeyi broke free for a 92-yard touchdown on his first carry of the game in the second quarter that put the Mean Green up 21-3.
UNT looked like it would cruise after shutting down Louisiana Tech’s offense early.
The Bulldogs found their footing against the Mean Green after wide receiver Tahj Magee hauled in a 34-yard touchdown pass from McNeil that pulled Louisiana Tech within 21-10.
The teams traded touchdowns in the final minutes before halftime. Oscar Adaway III scored on a 1-yard run before Greg Garner answered with a 1-yard run with 2:11 left.
UNT nearly took advantage of the time it had left. The Mean Green drove to the Louisiana Tech 28 and took a timeout with 21 seconds left.
Austin Aune tried to hit Jyaire Shorter in the end zone. The two hooked up for a 51-yard touchdown early on.
Louisiana Tech safety Beejay Williamson anticipated Aune would go back to Shorter and came over from the middle of the field to intercept his throw to the end zone with 14 seconds left.
UNT settled for a 27-17 lead at halftime.
UNT regained momentum on a key series at the beginning of the third quarter.
Louisiana Tech drove to the UNT 3-yard line but couldn’t punch the ball in and settled for a Jacob Barnes 23-yard field goal.
The Mean Green drove Louisiana Tech 20 on their next possession and went to its bag of tricks. UNT snapped the ball to Adaway, who handed the ball to Aune.
Mean Green tight end Var’Keyes Gumms came free and hauled in a 20-yard touchdown pass from Aune to extend UNT’s lead to 34-20.
The Mean Green were on their way to third straight C-USA win to open the season at that point.
UNT’s coaches and players avoided talking about the possibility of setting up a showdown of unbeatens with UTSA last week.
They’ll have a whole lot of time to think about it now following an impressive showing against Louisiana Tech.