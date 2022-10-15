North Texas didn’t change much about the way it approached its running game Saturday when the Mean Green took on Louisiana Tech at Apogee Stadium.
Offensive lineman Cole Brown put it in simple turns.
Running the ball is just something UNT does.
The Mean Green haven’t done it as well as they did in a 47-27 win over the Bulldogs ever, at least not from a statistical standpoint.
UNT rolled up a program-record 475 yards, a total that also ranks as the fifth most in Conference USA history and the second-highest total for a team in the Football Bowl Subdivision this year.
“It worked out perfectly,” Brown said. “I don’t think there was anything that set this one up differently. We scheme each week, but we executed today.”
There was little doubt about it.
Ayo Adeyi rushed for 122 yards and showed up to the postgame press conference in a hat with the phrase “Run the damn ball” printed on it.
Adeyi was just one of the players who got into the act. Oscar Adway III added 113 yards, and Kaylon Horton, UNT’s kick returner turned gadget offensive weapon, chipped in 97. The Mean Green had five players finish with at least 62 yards on the ground.
“When you run the ball like that it takes everyone,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “It takes a commitment from receivers to block downfield. We have a deep group of running backs and tight ends and have a lot of experience starting upfront. [Quarterback Austin] Aune has to manage it the right way.
“You have to give those guys credit. They have worked extremely hard. We are closer to being more complete.”
UNT’s running backs have credited their performance throughout the season to the way they work together.
Adeyi reiterated that point after the Mean Green’s win over Louisiana Tech.
“We are all just friends off the field,” Adeyi said. “It’s friendly competition that brings the best out of all of us.”
UNT plays without key duo in first half
UNT was without linebacker Larry Nixon III and kicker Ethan Mooney for the first half due to a violation of team rules.
Nixon had started each of UNT's last five games and ranked second on the team with 48 tackles. Mooney had hit all but one of his nine field goal attempts and all 26 of his extra points.
Kevin Wood took Nixon’s place in UNT’s lineup in his first appearance since starting the Mean Green’s season-opening win over UTEP.
Wood has dealt with injury issues for much of the season and had not played since.
Chris Cayton filled in for Mooney.
Wood finished with 11 tackles, while Nixon posted one.
Cayton kicked three extra points in the first half and had another blocked.
Mooney came back in the second half and hit field goals from 30 and 20 yards in addition to connecting on a pair of extra points.
Briefly
>> Littrell improved to 41-41 in his time at UNT and moved into sole possession of fifth place on UNT’s career coaching wins list ahead of legendary coach Hayden Fry. The UNT Hall of Famer went 40-23-3 with the Mean Green from 1973-78.
>> UNT linebacker KD Davis finished with 19 tackles and moved into fifth place all-time in program history with 361. Davis surpassed former UNT linebackers Zach Orr and Burks Washington, who both finished with 351.