North Texas knocked off Louisiana Tech tonight 47-27 at Apogee Stadium to move to 4-3 on the season and 3-0 in Conference USA play.
Here are five thoughts:
1. We are starting to see UNT roll at this point
It wasn't all that long ago that UNT looked pretty bad in blowout losses to SMU and UNLV.
Those games are starting to become a distant memory. The Mean Green have played well in back-to-back weeks in wins over Florida Atlantic and Louisiana Tech.
Granted, the competition in Conference USA is not what it was in UNT's nonconference slate, but there is little doubt the Mean Green have taken a big step forward.
2. UNT's game against UTSA is huge
Is there any other way to describe a showdown between teams that are 3-0 in Conference USA?
The Roadrunners are the defending conference champs and have been on a tear the last two years. UNT beat UTSA last season when the Roadrunners were undefeated and nationally ranked.
UTSA will be out for revenge this year.
If UNT can win that game, there's no telling what it could manage down the stretch.
3. UNT's offensive performance was just about ideal
UNT has made no secret of what its plan is offensively this season. The Mean Green want to run the ball effectively and take shots down the field.
UNT set a program record for 475 rushing yards behind Ayo Adeyi and Oscar Adaway III, who finished with 122 and 113 yards, respectively.
Austin Aune took plenty of shots down the field, threw two touchdown passes and finished with 196 yards on 11-of-20 passing. That's 17.8 yards per completion.
That's exactly what UNT is looking for.
4. UNT's defense continues to come around
The Mean Green posted seven sacks and broke up six passes in its win over Louisiana Tech.
Linebacker Mazin Richards had three of those sacks and talked about how much more comfortable he's become competing on the Football Bowl Subdivision level after transferring up from the Division II ranks.
The players UNT brought in during the offseason continue to contribute at a higher level than in previous weeks.
That's a good sign as UNT heads into the later stages of the season.
5. Attendance was disappointing
UNT reported a crowd of 16,590, but the stands were largely empty for a 3 p.m. game.
UNT came into the day at 3-3 and a perfect 2-0 in Conference USA play.
It was a disappointing turnout to say the least. There are some people who are unhappy with the direction of the program who likely stayed away.
If the program is going to get to where it wants to go, it's going to have to get to the point where it garners better support.
Fans can debate on what UNT needs to do to get to that point. Attendance has been an issue at forever. What transpired today just reiterates the point.