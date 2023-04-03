Several bills introduced in the Texas House of Representatives and Senate this legislative session would have a chilling effect on the ability of cities and municipalities to regulate short-term rentals.
As Denton considers how to rework its short-term rental ordinance following a 5th Circuit Court decision ruling it unconstitutional to require primary residence for short-term rental registrants as Denton currently does, several of the bills could make those efforts moot.
House Bill 2665, which has been referred to the Land & Resource Management Committee, would outright prohibit Denton and other localities from adopting any laws other than those requiring property owners of short-term rentals to register with the city, comply with basic city ordinances, such as those relating to parking and noise, and pay hotel occupancy taxes.
Denton currently requires short-term rentals to register and pay a monthly 7% hotel occupancy tax, but while more than 200 appear on short-term rental sites like Airbnb, only eight are registered with the city.
“If passed in its current form, the bill would kick us — the people who live here — out of the conversation,” Jesse Davis, who chairs the Development Code Review Committee reviewing the ordinance, said in an email to the Denton Record-Chronicle.
Under HB 2665, cities would not have the ability even to regulate occupancy, Davis points out.
“We are looking beyond that basic level to determine what reasonable regulations will preserve the character of our neighborhoods, keep our people safe, and maintain affordable housing,” Davis said. “For example, most people would probably agree that short-term rentals are great around the Square, and they probably don't care how many we have downtown. But those same people wouldn't want five or 10 houses in their neighborhood converting to short-term rentals.
“If the bill passes, we couldn't even consider those kinds of decisions as a community.”
A local group that opposes the bill says it’s just one of eight that are “anti-neighborhood” and would allow short-term rentals, and the nuisances the group says come with them, to flourish.
Among those opposed by the Texas Neighborhood Coalition are House Bill 2367 and House Bill 2789, which members of the group testified against during a public hearing in Austin last week.
HB 2789 would prevent political subdivisions from passing ordinances that prohibit property owners from renting out accessory dwelling units — such as garage apartments or shed studios, for instance — among other restrictions. HB 2367, meanwhile, would restrict local prohibition of residential amenity rentals like backyard pools.
While HB 2367’s author says the bill is not a short-term rental bill, members of the Texas Neighborhood Coalition insist it would bring more investors into residential areas who see home rentals, in part or whole, as a cash cow — often at the expense of quiet neighborhoods.
“If any of these misguided bills were ever passed into law, they would wreck neighborhoods across the state — and earn the undying fury of Texas homeowners,” TNC co-founder David Schwarte said in a news release. “Traditional residential neighborhoods where people live side-by-side for years would cease to exist, as nearby homes would turn into a collection of boarding houses and event centers.”
Also among the bills the group is opposing are SB 1466 and SB 1412, the respective Senate counterparts to HB 2367 and HB 2789; SB 1461 and HB 4643, which relate to local regulation of online global marketplaces including short-term rental hosting sites, and SB 149, which broadly prohibits localities from adopting or enforcing restrictions on commercial activity.
The bills come as a new online poll conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of the neighborhood coalition group Alliance for Stronger Communities shows that 79% of Texas voters support local oversight of short-term rentals and more than 60% view short-term rentals in residential areas as harmful.
Franklin Coley, spokesperson for the alliance, said those numbers are in line with polls the group has conducted in other states.
“In communities around the country you will see high support for oversight, in particular local oversight of short-term rentals to mitigate the potential negative impacts to the community and the neighborhoods,” Coley said.
While the bills do not prevent private entities like homeowners associations from passing leasing rules that prohibit short-term rentals, it could still complicate cooperative enforcement agreements, according to Coley.
“A lot of HOAs default enforcement of certain things to sheriff's offices or city police departments, so while the HOA theoretically can, you know, ban short-term rentals or limit short-term rentals and that's contractual to the HOA, if they have some sort of arrangement with the city in terms of enforcement, and the city is prevented from doing it, then it leaves it all to the HOA to manage itself rather than leaning on the city,” Coley said.
Once the Development Code Review Committee completes its review of the city’s ordinance, it will share draft revisions with the community for feedback before making a final recommendation to the Planning and Zoning Commission and Denton City Council, which will each hold public hearings on the matter.
“The short-term rental conversation is essentially about land use and zoning—is this use appropriate for our city, where should it be allowed, and how should we regulate it?” Davis said. “I feel strongly that cities and the people who live in them are in a much better position to answer those questions than is the state legislature.”