Airbnb hosts in Texas earned over $10,800 on average on short-term rentals in 2022
Dallas County hosts were among Airbnb’s top-earning in Texas. Hosts in Travis, Harris, Galveston and Bexar round out the state’s top five counties.
When Airbnb host Julie Poluszejko relocated from Memphis to Oak Cliff in 2019, she bought a home she could live in while also earning extra income from renting out a guest house for short-term stays.
Four years later, Poluszejko’s investment is yielding up to $1,600 a month in profit. Her reliable revenue stream from rental site Airbnb became a financial lifeline when the nonprofit where she worked went under, and she was still able to pay the bills.
“Rather than finding a first fit for a job, I was able to find the right fit for the job,” she said of her job search. “I was able to do that by working contractually but primarily because of the Airbnb income.”
Since then, it’s a side hustle that’s grown into a significant source of income for her — over $21,000 on the year.
The typical Dallas host made about $9,600 in 2022, according to Airbnb. Across Texas, hosts brought in about $10,800 in median earnings last year.
The data comes as debates flare in several North Texas communities over restricting short-term rentals. Nearly all of Dallas’ registered short-term rental properties would be outlawed under proposed regulations being considered by the City Council. A vote could happen as early as April.
In Plano, city leaders accelerated their discussion of regulations after a shooting connected to a short-term rental on Feb. 26. Residents want the city to follow Arlington’s lead and prohibit such rentals in residential areas.
Nationally, Airbnb hosts earned about $14,000 in supplemental income in 2022. Altogether, Airbnb hosts in the U.S. earned nearly $22 billion.
In Texas, hosts in Travis County, home to Austin, led the way with $72 million in income in 2022. Harris County hosts brought in $43 million, and Dallas County hosts earned $29 million.
During the pandemic, Poluszejko said she hosted grandparents who needed a place to stay for three weeks so they could meet their new grandchild. Since then, she said, a lot of her guests are people moving to Texas who want longer-term rentals for an internship, medical residency or just time to locate a house or apartment.
She estimates 60% of her guests are looking to relocate to Texas and need an immediate stay while they figure out their move. She also frequently rents to guests visiting family.
Poluszejko hosts renters at a guest house in Oak Cliff, where she also lives. She also has an apartment in downtown Austin that she rents for big events, like South by Southwest or the Formula 1 auto race in October.
In 2021, Airbnb hosts in rural counties in Texas brought in over $115 million. That same year, Texas also ranked third in the U.S. for new host income — $170 million, according to Airbnb. New hosts in Dallas County earned more than $15.5 million in 2021, the company said.