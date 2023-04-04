AIRBNB03

Julie Poluszejko rents out the guest house of her Oak Cliff home to provide extra income.

 Juan Figueroa/The Dallas Morning News

Airbnb hosts in Texas earned over $10,800 on average on short-term rentals in 2022

Dallas County hosts were among Airbnb’s top-earning in Texas. Hosts in Travis, Harris, Galveston and Bexar round out the state’s top five counties.

