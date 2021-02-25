Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 12,053 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Thursday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Feb. 25

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 63,122 556 398
Argyle 328 1 2
Aubrey 415 7 1
Bartonville 128 0
Carrollton 5,885 40 38
Celina 149 1
Coppell 17 0
The Colony 3,807 26 12
Copper Canyon 113 1
Corinth 1,677 16 12
Cross Roads 114 3 2
Dallas 627 4 9
Denton 10,010 86 104
DSSLC 215 0 3
DISH 10 0
Double Oak 210 2
Flower Mound 5,358 41 26
Fort Worth 1,078 22 1
Frisco 3,725 30 33
Hackberry 8 0
Hebron 84 1
Hickory Creek 380 5 1
Highland Village 1,154 12 8
Justin 452 2 7
Krugerville 121 2 1
Krum 443 4 1
Lake Dallas 624 11
Lakewood Village 37 0
Lewisville 8,812 66 61
Little Elm 3,495 32 10
New Fairview 5 0
Northlake 454 5 2
Oak Point 284 1
Pilot Point 384 3 9
Plano 193 0 8
Ponder 158 6
Prosper 221 2 2
Providence Village 512 8 1
Roanoke 759 9 1
Sanger 684 2
Shady Shores 195 1 2
Southlake 43 0
Trophy Club 958 12 1
Unincorporated 8,796 92 40

