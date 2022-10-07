From top photographs of victims Mary Brooks, Martha Williams, Mary Bartel and Lu Thi Harris hang on the door during the third court trial of accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir at Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas on Thursday. Chemirmir, 49, is charged with capital murder of 22 elderly people in North Texas.
Accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir was convicted of a second capital murder Friday.
A Dallas County jury found Chemirmir guilty of killing 87-year-old Mary Brooks in her Richardson home in 2018. Jurors deliberated less than 30 minutes.
Chemirmir, 49, is charged with capital murder of 22 elderly people in North Texas.
The first ended in a mistrial last year when the jury couldn’t reach a verdict. He was then convicted of capital murder in April for the smothering death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris in Dallas.
Chemirmir faces another automatic life sentence because prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty. Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot promised the families that prosecutors would try Chemirmir in two deaths. Collin County prosecutors have said they are waiting on the Dallas cases before proceeding. Family members have said they hope Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis seeks a death sentence.
Chemirmir has denied killing anyone. His defense attorneys argued prosecutors lacked evidence tying him to Brooks’ death.