From top photographs of victims Mary Brooks, Martha Williams, Mary Bartel and Lu Thi Harris hang on the door during the third court trial of accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir at Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas on Thursday. Chemirmir, 49, is charged with capital murder of 22 elderly people in North Texas.

Accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir was convicted of a second capital murder Friday.

A Dallas County jury found Chemirmir guilty of killing 87-year-old Mary Brooks in her Richardson home in 2018. Jurors deliberated less than 30 minutes.

