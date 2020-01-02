Washington
Sanders, Trump surge in fundraising race
Bernie Sanders announced Thursday that his campaign had raised an impressive $34.5 million in the final three months of last year, solidifying him as the quarter’s top fundraiser in the crowded Democratic presidential field. Former Vice President Joe Biden rebounded from a summer slump to take in a respectable $22.7 million over the same period.
And, still looking to play political spoiler, businessman Andrew Yang collected $16.5 million in 2019’s fourth quarter.
Each of the three candidates celebrated his latest fundraising for different reasons. Sanders’ shows that a recent heart attack hasn’t slowed him as primary voting looms. Biden trails the Vermont senator in the money race but topped his third quarter fundraising total of $15.2 million by nearly 50%. Yang’s haul is enough to prove he remains very much in the race despite joining it as a political unknown.