DALLAS — With the days of getting dozens of offers on a single home behind them, a huge share of North Texas home sellers are finding that they have to lower their expectations when pricing a home in today’s market.

A new report from Redfin found that 45.8% of homes in the Dallas area and 44.7% in the Fort Worth area saw a price drop in July. A year ago, only 22.8% of buyers in the Dallas area and 26.8% of buyers in the Fort Worth area found they had to reduce their prices.

