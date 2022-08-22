DALLAS — With the days of getting dozens of offers on a single home behind them, a huge share of North Texas home sellers are finding that they have to lower their expectations when pricing a home in today’s market.
A new report from Redfin found that 45.8% of homes in the Dallas area and 44.7% in the Fort Worth area saw a price drop in July. A year ago, only 22.8% of buyers in the Dallas area and 26.8% of buyers in the Fort Worth area found they had to reduce their prices.
Nationwide, the share of homes for sale with price drops reached a record high.
“Sellers had to cut their prices because they were catching up with buyers who had come to expect lower prices amid a cooling market,” the report says. “Rising mortgage rates and the prospect of falling home values also made buyers hesitant to pay sky-high prices, and an uptick in supply gave them more to choose from.”
Among the cities with the most homes seeing price drops, the Austin area ranked just above Dallas, with 46.5% of its sellers cutting prices. Boise, Denver and Salt Lake City topped the list, which includes many cities that boomed the most over the past few years.
In all 97 areas analyzed by Redfin, McAllen saw the smallest share of sellers cutting prices at 15%. The only areas that didn’t see the share of price drops increase were in Illinois — Lake County, Elgin and Chicago.
Even with some relief in price for buyers, homes in North Texas still cost $100,000-plus more than they did a year ago. The median sale price of a home in the Dallas-Fort Worth area was $421,000 in July, up 15% from July 2021, according to the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University and North Texas Real Estate Information Systems.