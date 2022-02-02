The North Texas men's basketball team finds itself in a spot few expected it to be in this far into the Conference USA season.
A UAB team loaded with talented transfers and traditional power Western Kentucky were among five teams that were picked to finish ahead of the Mean Green in the C-USA preseason coaches' poll.
And yet, it's UNT (15-4) that heads into this week's slate of games with the best record in league play at 8-1.
There are a host of reasons that is the case, from the emergence of Tylor Perry to the growth of Thomas Bell. What one can't overlook are Abou Ousmane's contributions.
Ousmane produced the best game of his career just a few weeks ago when he posted a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds in a win over Marshall. Ousmane followed up with another solid performance in UNT's 63-62 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday.
Perry hit the game-winning 3, which overshadowed Ousmane's outing. He scored 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds in addition to coming up with a key block late to help UNT rally from a 17-point second-half deficit.
Perry went through how he got his game-winning 3 off after practice on Tuesday, when he and his teammates attributed their comeback to the composure and toughness they showed.
UNT will have to wait a little longer than anticipated to build on that win after its home game against UTEP on Thursday was pushed back to Monday due to the threat of inclement weather.
Basketball season is in full swing, but it's also a big day in the world of football. Schools across the country are moving closer to finalizing their 2022 recruiting classes on national signing day.
We looked at where UNT stands this week. The Mean Green signed five high school players and four transfers during the early signing period. UNT has added several transfers and high school standouts since, including an impressive group today.
Here's a look at everything you need to know about UNT's class so far as well as a breakdown of where the Mean Green stand.
UNT still has some work to do to finalize its class. The arrival of the transfer portal has a deeper and more talented batch of experienced players on the market than in previous years.
UNT is expected to continue to dip into that group of players in the coming weeks.
