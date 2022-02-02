The North Texas coaching staff received a steady stream of videos in the summer of 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the sports world.
Abou Ousmane knew he had some work to do if he was going to be prepared to contribute early in his career at UNT, and that meant getting in better shape by following a workout schedule shipped to players by strength coach Andrew Wright.
There was nowhere for Ousmane to go to get those workouts in other than the blacktop courts in New York, where he grew up with his 10 siblings. He found whatever open court or abandoned bit of concrete he could find.
“Every morning I would go out and do the workouts coach sent,” Ousmane said. “To make sure I was doing it right, I would send videos. That helped me accustomed to the kind of workouts we would do here.”
The insatiable work ethic Ousmane showed back then hasn’t abated since and is perhaps the biggest reason he has emerged as an overlooked part of UNT’s rise to the top of the Conference USA standings.
UNT (15-4) moved to 8-1 in league play after rallying from a 17-point deficit for a 63-62 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday.
Tylor Perry was the hero after hitting a game-winning 3 in the closing seconds. He might not have had the opportunity had it not been for Ousmane.
Louisiana Tech was up 62-20 when it fed the ball to Kenneth Lofton Jr., one of the league’s best players, under the basket, where he’s nearly automatic. Ousmane helped force two misses, swatted away the second shot and grabbed the rebound.
UNT pulled out the win a few seconds later and has won seven straight heading into its game against UTSA on Saturday at the Super Pit.
The play is one Ousmane wouldn’t have made had it not been for his growth physically since he first trudged out to the blacktop to begin those workouts before he enrolled at UNT. He weighed 268 pounds and had 22% body fat then. These days, he’s a svelte 233 pounds with 10% body fat.
“Abou has come as far physically as anyone I have ever coached,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “It’s not just his body, either. You can look at the look at his before and after pictures. It’s impressive, but even with weight loss most people can’t change the way they move laterally. There’s usually a ceiling on that. His ability to move has changed.”
That improvement has helped Ousmane contribute on a consistent basis. He posted a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds in a win over Marshall earlier last month in his breakout game.
Ousmane is averaging 9.3 points and 5.2 rebounds, totals that are more impressive when one considers UNT plays at one of the slowest paces in the country. He's started all 19 of UNT's games after coming off the bench last year.
Ousmane scored 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds in addition to coming up with his key block in UNT's win over Louisiana Tech.
“It’s coming together for me,” Ousmane said. “I put in a lot of time. That’s showing now. My teammates are trusting in me.”
The path to success
McCasland has coached hundreds of players through the years who said they wanted to improve.
What sets Ousmane a part is that he is willing to do the tough things necessary to reach that goal. For the Brooklyn native that meant spending a whole lot of time working on his agility.
What might have been even tougher was giving up Oreos.
“I changed my diet,” Ousmane said. “I knew I needed to get faster and do all the things no one else wanted to do like defensive drills and sprints to cut my weight down.
“I gave up fried foods and late-night snacking. I gave up Oreos. They’re my favorite since I can remember.”
Losing weight helped Ousmane improve, but that was just part of the plan. He also spent a whole lot of time working on drills to improve his quickness.
“I don’t know anybody as committed to doing things without the basketball to become a better player,” McCasland said. “Everyone just wants to shoot. Abou was committed to working on his feet as much as anything else he did.”
The impact that work has made is obvious. Ousmane averaged just 2.9 points and 2.2 rebounds per game last season, when the Mean Green won the C-USA tournament and went on to upset Purdue in the NCAA tournament.
That dedication Ousmane has shown over the last two years has made an impression on his teammates. They say he is passionate about the game on the floor but is a fun-loving and at times goofy character outside of basketball.
“I’m proud of Abou,” senior forward Thomas Bell said. “He worked hard on his body and really wanted it. He saw the challenge and took it on. He still has things to work on, but he will keep getting better.”
Finding a home
Finding a home with the Mean Green has made Ousmane’s growth process a smooth one.
UNT has players from all over the country on its roster, but Ousmane’s path to Denton stands out.
New York is one of the country’s biggest basketball hotbeds. Ousmane grew up playing against top competition with NE6 on the UnderArmour circuit and with the New York-based Riverside Hawks.
His performance with those teams landed him at Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut for his first year in prep school before he transferred to Scotland Performance Institute in Scotland, Pennsylvania.
That was where McCasland and longtime UNT assistant coach Jareem Dowling spotted Ousmane. Dowling was the head coach at the school earlier in his career and maintains a relationship with the coaches there.
“We liked Abou because he could score,” McCasland said. “He didn’t stuff the stat sheet as far as rebounding, but his touch was undeniable.”
The timing seemed perfect. UNT’s star forward Zachary Simmons was set to play his senior season the same year Ousmane would begin his college career.
UNT nearly missed out on having Ousmane spend a year learning from Simmons. Rhode Island was also recruiting Ousmane and convinced him to commit.
UNT got a second chance when Rhode Island landed Makhi and Makhel Mitchell. The brothers transferred in from Maryland. Ousmane also needed to take a class to be admitted to Rhode Island that Scotland didn’t offer.
“It was a combination of both that led me to decide to go elsewhere,” Ousmane said. “When I decommitted, North Texas was the first place I thought of. I knew I wanted to come here, and Jareem was big. He recruited me every day. I also love the warm weather, so that was a big plus. I thought I could take off here.”
That’s just what has happened, thanks to the work Ousmane has put in dating back to those summer days working on his conditioning in New York.
Ousmane has been working hard ever since. He left the Oreos behind and found a new home at UNT, where he’s grown into an impact player.
“After being in prep school for two years, I was comfortable being away from home,” Ousmane said. “It feels like a family here. It’s my family away from home.”