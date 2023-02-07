AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott is turning his State of the State speech into a primetime televised address.
On Tuesday, the third-term Republican said he’ll outline legislative priorities in an evening speech on Feb. 16 that will be broadcast statewide by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group Inc.
By delivering remarks into a camera from San Marcos, Abbott departs from the longstanding tradition and pageantry of speaking directly to state lawmakers at the Capitol.
While the televised event does nothing to tamp down speculation that Abbott may be eyeing a bid for the White House, it’s a savvy way to make a case directly to the public, said Brandon Rottinghaus, a political science professor at the University of Houston.
“Typically the State of the State is meant to persuade the audience in the chamber of legislators. The people are usually an afterthought,” he said. “In this case it seems he is putting the people first, and that’s a distinct change.”
Typically, governors use the speech to name emergency items the Legislature can fast-track. In his inaugural address last month, Abbott called on lawmakers to use a record $33 billion revenue surplus to provide property tax relief. More recently, he advocated a contentious voucher-like program that allows public dollars to be spent on private school tuition.
In a statement Tuesday, Abbott did not hint at the contents of his upcoming speech, but said the legislative session gives an opportunity to “transform the lives of Texans for generations and build an even brighter future for our state.”
The Legislature will be invited to attend, according to Abbott spokesperson Renae Eze. The Greater San Marcos Partnership and San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce are hosting the live speech, according to Abbott’s office.
A televised address is not a totally new concept. In 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic forced Abbott into delivering a televised State of the State address from a small business outside Austin.
Abbott’s State of the State speech will air on 16 Nexstar television stations, including KDAF-TV (CW) in Dallas, and via livestream at 7 p.m. Feb. 16.