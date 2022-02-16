Rising to the top of the NCAA statistical leaders is quite an accomplishment in college athletics anyway one looks at it, especially when it comes to basketball.
There are 350 teams competing in the men's game at the Division I level. None are as effective defensively — at least when it comes to the bottom line of points allowed per game — than North Texas.
UNT heads into a two-game road trip to Florida Atlantic and UAB this week allowing a 55.5 points per game, the top total in the country.
The Mean Green have a host of players contributing to their performance on that end of the floor, including Aaron Scott. The 6-foot-7 forward is one of the rare freshmen who have carved out a role at UNT right away.
We look at the Spring native's growth this week in a story available exclusively to our newsletter subscribers.
Scott went to work right away learning UNT's system from coach Grant McCasland, his teammates and Ross Hodge. The Mean Green's associate head coach is the mastermind behind UNT's defensive system.
UNT will need Scott to be at his best this week. FAU is 13-3 at home, while UAB is the only team to beat UNT (18-4, 11-1) in Conference USA play this season.
The Mean Green have won 10 straight games since falling to the Blazers, a run that included a win over Rice last week that helped UNT continue its rise in the national rankings.
The UNT women's basketball team is also in the midst of a winning streak after taking down Rice twice last week. Senior forward Madison Townley became UNT's all-time leader in games played in the first of those wins.
UNT coach Jalie Mitchell and her players credited their four-game run in part to a host of players improving their output and giving the Mean Green more threats heading into a two-game homestand this week against FAU and UAB.
This was also an eventful week in football. Conference USA released its football schedule for 2022 and vowed to hold the league together through the upcoming school year even after three schools announced that they plan to leave this summer to join the Sun Belt.
We have begun our annual look forward to football season in a position-by-position preview of UNT's roster ahead of spring practice that is set to begin March 4. We have taken a look at the Mean Green's quarterbacks, running backs, receivers and offensive line so far.
The UNT softball team also started its season last week. Here is our preview of the Mean Green.
And finally, the UNT women's golf team won its first tournament of the season.
Those are just a few of the stories that have appeared on the Denton Record-Chronicle's website this week. Be sure to check out the rest at the bottom of this email.
— Brett Vito