Updated: June 14, 2023 @ 11:56 am
UNT Athletics reporter
New North Texas women's basketball coach Jason Burton hasn't had long to settle in.
It's only been a few weeks since the former Texas A&M-Commerce coach was introduced at a press conference in Denton.
Burton has gotten a whole lot done in that time, from hiring his coaching staff to bringing in a host of highly regarded players.
We caught up with Burton recently to discuss how the early stages of his tenure have unfolded for a story that is available exclusively to our Mean Green Spotlight newsletter subscribers.

And in other news this week in UNT athletics ...
>> KeAyla Dove etched her name in program history when she finished 10th in the shot put at the NCAA outdoor championships in Austin. That performance earned Dove second-team All-American honors. Six UNT athletes have combined to earn All-American honors seven times in program history in track and field.
>> UNT hired Luke Calcatera as its new men's golf coach. Calcatera built Arkansas Tech into a national power at the Division II level before spending a year at North Alabama.
>> The UNT football team picked up a commitment from Mansfield Legacy tight end Brandon Young Jr.
>> We also continued our look at questions UNT faces in football as it heads into the offseason this week. One of those questions is who will emerge as the Mean Green's leaders heading into the 2023 season.

— Brett Vito
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
