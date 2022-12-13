The following is a look at North Texas’ history in bowl games heading into the Mean Green’s showdown with Boise State in the Frisco Bowl on Saturday. The last time UNT won a bowl game was in 2014 against UNLV in the Heart of Dallas Bowl.
2021 Frisco Football Classic: Miami (Ohio) 27, UNT 14
UNT saw its five-game winning streak come to an end in a bowl game only a few miles from Denton. The RedHawks held the Mean Green to 89 rushing yards, well under the 245.3 rushing yards they were averaging coming into the game. UNT led 14-10 before Miami pulled away. Austin Aune threw for 228 yards for the Mean Green.
2020 Myrtle Beach Bowl: Appalachian State 56, UNT 28
Appalachian State running back Camerun Peoples and the Mountaineers running game overwhelmed UNT in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. Peoples rushed for 319 yards to lead App State, which finished with 500 rushing yards. UNT’s Tre Siggers rushed for 120 yards and Jason Bean threw for 251 and two touchdowns for the Mean Green.
2018 New Mexico Bowl: Utah State 52, UNT 13
UNT lost star quarterback Mason Fine to injury in the first half and saw a talented Utah State team that featured future NFL quarterback Jordan Love quickly pull away. UNT wide receiver Jalen Guyton caught four passes for 103 yards and a touchdown.
2017 New Orleans Bowl: Troy 50, UNT 30
Mason Fine threw for 303 yards and three touchdowns for UNT. That wasn’t nearly enough for UNT to overcome a talented Troy team that rolled by the Mean Green in New Orleans. The Trojans took an early 15-0 lead and never looked back.
2016 Heart of Dallas Bowl: Army 38, UNT 31 (OT)
UNT nearly broke through for a bowl win in coach Seth Littrell’s debut season behind Alec Morris. The Alabama transfer threw for 304 yards and rallied the Mean Green from a 17-point deficit to send the game to overtime. Army running back Jodan Asberry scored on fourth-and-goal from the 3. UNT was unable to answer on its overtime possession.
2014 Heart of Dallas Bowl: UNT 36, UNLV 14
Derek Thompson threw for 256 yards and two touchdowns, while wide receiver Brelan Chancellor scored twice on reverses for UNT. The Mean Green won in front of a huge crowd of Mean Green fans at the Cotton Bowl. The win was one of the memorable moments in program history.
2004 New Orleans Bowl: Southern Miss 31, UNT 10
Southern Miss held UNT star running back Jamario Thomas to 92 rushing yards and rolled by the Mean Green in the final game in one of the great eras in program history. UNT won the Sun Belt title and played in the New Orleans Bowl in four straight seasons beginning in 2001. Thomas rushed for 1,801 yards on the season, the third-most by a freshman in NCAA history.
2003 New Orleans Bowl: Memphis 27, UNT 17
Patrick Cobbs rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns that cut UNT’s deficit to seven points twice in the second half, but UNT couldn’t complete a comeback from a 17-3 halftime deficit. The Mean Green had won eight straight heading into their 2003 bowl game.
2002 New Orleans Bowl: UNT 24, Cincinnati 19
Five different UNT players intercepted passes and Kevin Galbreath rushed for 130 yards and a touchdown to earn MVP honors what remains one of the Mean Green’s three bowl wins in program history. Jeremy Pearl returned an interception 27 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter to put the Mean Green up 17-7. UNT held on from there.
2001 New Orleans Bowl: Colorado State 45, UNT 20
UNT made its first bowl appearance in 42 years after coming back from an 0-5 start to win the Sun Belt Conference in the league’s debut season. UNT running back Kevin Galbreath rushed for 108 yards and Scott Hall threw two touchdown passes for UNT.
1959 Sun Bowl: New Mexico State 28, UNT 8
Billy Christle returned a punt 51 yards for a touchdown for UNT’s lone points in a loss to New Mexico State in the Sun Bowl. UNT lost four fumbles inside the Aggies’ 25-yard line.
1948 Salad Bowl: Nevada 13, UNT 6
UNT won its second straight Lone Star Conference title but couldn’t finish the season off with a bowl win against Nevada. The Wolf Pack scored on fourth-and-goal when fullback Ernie Zeno pushed his way into the end zone.
1946 Optimist Bowl: UNT 14, Pacific 13
Louis Reinzi caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Billy Dinkle on fourth down with nine seconds left and Dinkle’s extra point gave UNT a win over Pacific. The win capped legendary coach Odus Mitchell’s debut season at UNT.