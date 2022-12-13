North Texas bowl history
North Texas wide receiver Damon Ward Jr. (83) runs after he catches a pass and is chased down by Miami (Ohio) defensive back Cedric Boswell (18) during the RedHawks’ win last season at Toyota Stadium in Frisco.

 DRC file photo

The following is a look at North Texas’ history in bowl games heading into the Mean Green’s showdown with Boise State in the Frisco Bowl on Saturday. The last time UNT won a bowl game was in 2014 against UNLV in the Heart of Dallas Bowl.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

